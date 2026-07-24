aQuellé Mzansi Mango spreads joy to 2 deserving fans

Dreams became reality as aQuellé officially handed over two brand-new Suzuki Swift vehicles to the winners of the aQuellé Mzansi Mango Competition, which ran from 15 January 2026 to 15 June 2026.

Two overjoyed winners of brand-new cars in the aQuellé Mzansi Mango Competition

The handover took place at the aQuellé bottling facility in Kranskop, KwaZulu-Natal, where the joyous winners were treated to a behind-the-scenes tour of the production facility and experienced first-hand the story behind South Africa's favourite water brand.

The competition supported the launch of the limited-edition aQuellé Mzansi Mango flavoured drink, a flavour chosen by everyday South Africans through a sustained and immersive “Choose our next New Flavour” initiative. In addition to the grand prize of two Suzuki Swift 1.2 CVT vehicles, the competition offered consumers across South Africa the opportunity to win a range of prizes, including airtime, grocery vouchers, and Mzansi Mango hampers.

The grand prize winners, two ladies from KwaZulu-Natal and Johannesburg respectively, were delighted to receive their prizes and were greatly appreciative of the entire experience.

For the KwaZulu-Natal winner, Maria, the prize represents a life-changing opportunity - “My new car will make such a difference for me! I currently deliver items on foot and now I will be able to drive my deliveries to my customers and expand my business! I am incredibly grateful to aQuellé for making this possible.”

Happy winner of a brand new car_aQuellé Mzansi Mango Competition.

Noluthando from Johannesburg shared similar excitement - “I entered the competition one hour before it closed, hoping for the best, but never imagining I would win a car! This prize is an answer to prayer. aQuellé has changed my life and may God bless them.”

Pure joy after winning a new Suzuki car from aQuellé.

aQuellé would like to thank everyone who entered and participated in the Mzansi Mango Competition, and is happy to announce that due to the overwhelmingly positive response, Mzansi Mango has now been added as a permanent flavour to the range!

aQuellé bottling plant in KZN at the handover of the Mzansi Mango Competition car winners.

Congratulations once again to our two winners and to everyone who had the opportunity to experience Joy with aQuellé. Keep watching this space – there is plenty of excitement and innovation still to come!

About aQuellé

aQuellé is one of South Africa's leading beverage brands, offering a diverse range of natural spring water, sparkling water, flavoured sparkling drinks, and still flavoured beverages. Produced in KwaZulu-Natal, aQuellé is committed to quality, innovation, and delivering refreshment that South Africans love.

Media enquiries:

aQuellé

Sharon Combrink

Tel: 032 492 0500

Email: az.oc.elleuqa@gnitekram



