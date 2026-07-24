More #WPRDAY2026
Trending
Subscribe & Follow
Jobs
- Independent Sales Rep Cape Town
- Finance Manager Cape Town
- Bookkeeper / ERP Administrator Cape Town
- Customer Service Johannesburg
aQuellé Mzansi Mango spreads joy to 2 deserving fans
The handover took place at the aQuellé bottling facility in Kranskop, KwaZulu-Natal, where the joyous winners were treated to a behind-the-scenes tour of the production facility and experienced first-hand the story behind South Africa's favourite water brand.
The competition supported the launch of the limited-edition aQuellé Mzansi Mango flavoured drink, a flavour chosen by everyday South Africans through a sustained and immersive “Choose our next New Flavour” initiative. In addition to the grand prize of two Suzuki Swift 1.2 CVT vehicles, the competition offered consumers across South Africa the opportunity to win a range of prizes, including airtime, grocery vouchers, and Mzansi Mango hampers.
The grand prize winners, two ladies from KwaZulu-Natal and Johannesburg respectively, were delighted to receive their prizes and were greatly appreciative of the entire experience.
For the KwaZulu-Natal winner, Maria, the prize represents a life-changing opportunity - “My new car will make such a difference for me! I currently deliver items on foot and now I will be able to drive my deliveries to my customers and expand my business! I am incredibly grateful to aQuellé for making this possible.”
Noluthando from Johannesburg shared similar excitement - “I entered the competition one hour before it closed, hoping for the best, but never imagining I would win a car! This prize is an answer to prayer. aQuellé has changed my life and may God bless them.”
aQuellé would like to thank everyone who entered and participated in the Mzansi Mango Competition, and is happy to announce that due to the overwhelmingly positive response, Mzansi Mango has now been added as a permanent flavour to the range!
Congratulations once again to our two winners and to everyone who had the opportunity to experience Joy with aQuellé. Keep watching this space – there is plenty of excitement and innovation still to come!
About aQuellé
aQuellé is one of South Africa's leading beverage brands, offering a diverse range of natural spring water, sparkling water, flavoured sparkling drinks, and still flavoured beverages. Produced in KwaZulu-Natal, aQuellé is committed to quality, innovation, and delivering refreshment that South Africans love.
Media enquiries:
aQuellé
Sharon Combrink
Tel: 032 492 0500
Email: az.oc.elleuqa@gnitekram