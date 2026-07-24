Ceres Fruit Growers completes major upgrade to expand export capacity

Ceres Fruit Growers (CFG), a shareholder packhouse for Tru-Cape Fruit Marketing, has completed a multi-million-rand infrastructure and technology upgrade at its Western Cape facility to accommodate growing apple and pear volumes.

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The investment follows sustained volume growth as growers continue to plant new-generation varieties and replace older orchards. CFG Logistics Manager Con Louw notes that the facility now processes between 130,000 and 145,000 tonnes of apples and pears annually.

To manage the increased throughput, CFG expanded its physical loading and dispatch capacity by adding dock levellers, enlarging load-out areas, and upgrading pallet handling systems.

A new staging area equipped with gravity-fed rollers can accommodate 24 shipping containers simultaneously, improving order picking and reducing forklift traffic.

Automation and cold chain expansion

Key operational upgrades include the installation of mobile racking storage with capacity for 4,000 pallets to optimise space and stock flow. The company also integrated ViTrax and AppSource pallet movement systems, enabling forklift operators to scan and track stock in real time using mounted tablets.

"The flow through the facility is now far more efficient," says Louw. "We can prepare loads in advance and respond much faster when shipping schedules change, especially when the Port of Cape Town experiences delays."

CFG is also expanding its recooling capabilities as export protocols become more specialised. The facility operates 16 cold treatment protocol rooms, steri tunnels, and upgraded holding rooms.

On the packing line, automated palletisers and advanced camera systems support sorting operations. Packhouse five, which specialises in bi-coloured apples, runs 24 hours a day during peak season, sorting fruit into four colour categories and 10 count sizes at an average rate of 18 tonnes per hour.

"Our aim is to maximise packout percentages while improving productivity and maintaining flexibility for our growers and markets," Louw adds. "There is no such thing as 'set and forget' in this industry."

Off-grid energy and market access

To ensure operational continuity during grid interruptions, CFG invested in full energy resilience. The entire site can operate independently of Eskom via two generators, 5.5 MW of solar capacity, and a battery storage system.

During peak season, the business employs more than 1,600 people. As part of the project, staff dining and relaxation facilities were upgraded alongside ongoing investments in food safety and operational standards.

Roelf Pienaar, managing director of Tru-Cape Fruit Marketing, highlights that the upgrades reinforce the packhouse's ability to supply global markets consistently despite wider supply chain pressure.

"As marketers of Ceres Fruit Growers' fruit, we understand how critical operational efficiency, cold chain integrity, and consistency are in international markets," says Pienaar. "These investments ensure Ceres Fruit Growers remains globally competitive and well-positioned to support growers as production volumes continue to increase."