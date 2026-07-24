Stellenbosch Wine Routes celebrates 55yrs with return of Wine Town festival

Stellenbosch Wine Routes is marking 55 years of championing South African wine tourism with the return of Wine Town Stellenbosch, a nine-day celebration that showcases the region's world-renowned wines, culinary experiences and hospitality offerings.

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Running from 25 July to 2 August 2026, the annual event brings together wineries, restaurants, accommodation providers and local businesses in one of South Africa's most established wine tourism destinations, reinforcing Stellenbosch's position as the country's wine capital.

The festivities culminate in the Stellenbosch Wine Festival on 31 July and 1 August, an all-inclusive walk-around tasting hosted at the historic Stellenbosch Town Hall.

Celebrating 55 years of wine tourism leadership

Since its establishment in 1971, Stellenbosch Wine Routes has played a pivotal role in developing South Africa's wine tourism industry, helping position the region as a globally recognised destination for wine, food and lifestyle experiences.

This year's Wine Town programme celebrates that legacy through a series of exclusive events, anniversary collaborations and curated experiences designed to showcase the diversity of the Stellenbosch wine region.

Beyond wine tastings, visitors can explore the town's vibrant restaurant scene, galleries, luxury accommodation, outdoor activities and historic streets, creating an immersive destination experience that extends well beyond the vineyard.

A showcase of Stellenbosch's finest wines

Throughout the nine-day programme, visitors will have access to a range of exclusive experiences hosted across participating wine estates and venues.

The programme includes:

Guided wine tours across the Stellenbosch region



Curated vertical wine tastings



Specialist wine workshops



Winemaker lunches and dinners



Limited-edition tastings available only during Wine Town



Restaurant promotions and wine pairings across Stellenbosch

Designed for both seasoned wine enthusiasts and newcomers, the event offers an accessible introduction to the region while providing rare opportunities for collectors and connoisseurs to taste exceptional wines.

Festival celebrates the heart of the Cape Winelands

The flagship Stellenbosch Wine Festival returns on 31 July and 1 August, bringing together a wide selection of producers under one roof for unlimited tastings in the historic Town Hall.

The event offers visitors the opportunity to engage directly with winemakers while sampling some of the region's most celebrated wines in a single venue.

The festival remains one of South Africa's premier wine events, attracting both local and international visitors while contributing to the region's tourism economy during the winter season.

New experiences mark the anniversary

To commemorate its 55th anniversary, Stellenbosch Wine Routes has introduced several new experiences to this year's programme.

Wine Town officially opens on 25 July with the inaugural Wine Town Run/Walk at Dornier Wine Estate, presented in partnership with Runventure. Participants can choose between scenic 5km and 10km routes through the vineyards, combining wellness with wine tourism.

The organisation has also launched Celebrate With Us, a new campaign in collaboration with selected Stellenbosch restaurants.

As part of the initiative, participating restaurants will welcome diners with a complimentary glass of Stellenbosch wine, encouraging visitors to raise a toast to more than five decades of the region's winemaking heritage and hospitality.

Driving regional tourism

Wine Town Stellenbosch continues to demonstrate the growing importance of experiential tourism in South Africa's wine industry, encouraging visitors to extend their stays while supporting local wineries, restaurants, accommodation providers and tourism operators.

By combining wine, food, culture and outdoor experiences into a single destination programme, the event reinforces Stellenbosch's reputation as one of the country's leading lifestyle and tourism destinations.

The full Wine Town Stellenbosch programme, including booking information and pricing for individual experiences, is now available online.