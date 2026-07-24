Rosebank Mall launches The Urban Playground to boost experiential retail

As shopping centres continue to evolve beyond traditional retail, Rosebank Mall is expanding its experiential offering with the launch of The Urban Playground — a new multi-purpose lifestyle destination designed to bring together sport, gaming, entertainment and content creation in one space.

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Opening on Level 4 of the mall, the venue officially welcomes the public on Saturday, 1 August 2026, positioning itself as a destination where consumers can play, create, connect and collaborate.

The opening forms part of a growing trend among retail destinations investing in experience-driven attractions that encourage longer visits, attract younger audiences and create vibrant community spaces beyond conventional shopping.

A new destination for creativity and community

From skateboarding and street soccer to esports, music production and podcasting, The Urban Playground has been designed to cater to multiple interests under one roof.

Visitors can explore a wide range of facilities, including a 3v3 underground street soccer court, skate park, esports gaming arena, street art gallery, dance studio, photography studio, film studios, music recording studio and podcast production space.

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The venue also features changing rooms, showers and lockers, alongside a coffee shop, merchandise store, entrepreneur workspace and private rooms available for meetings, events and celebrations.

By blending recreation with professional creative facilities, the concept aims to appeal to both casual visitors and emerging creators looking for accessible production spaces.

Experience-driven retail takes centre stage

Muhammad Varachia, general manager of Rosebank Mall, said the launch reflects the mall's ongoing commitment to creating spaces that strengthen community connections while expanding its lifestyle offering.

"Rosebank has always been a hub for culture and creativity, and The Urban Playground fits naturally into that identity," he said.

"We wanted to give our community, and everyone beyond it, a space where everyone feels welcome — somewhere to practise a sport, learn a new skill, grab a bite, play a game of pool or simply be around others who share their interests."

Varachia added that the venue's accessibility makes it an attractive destination for visitors from across Johannesburg.

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"The inclusive venue is easy to reach whether you live nearby or are visiting from across the city, and we believe it will become one of the reasons people of all ages choose to come back to Rosebank Mall."

A space designed for multi-passionate creators

The Urban Playground was created around the idea that people increasingly pursue multiple creative and recreational interests rather than defining themselves by a single activity.

Founder Adriano Franco said the concept challenges the notion that people should specialise in only one passion.

"Most of us are told at some time in our lives to pick one thing and stick to it. We built The Urban Playground because we don't think that's how passion works."

"A skater might also be a filmmaker. A dancer might also want to try gaming. This space gives them room to do both, under one roof, without having to choose."

The combination of sporting facilities with professional-grade content creation spaces reflects the growing overlap between creative industries, digital media and youth culture.

Entertainment launches the new destination

The Urban Playground will officially open with a public launch event on 1 August, featuring DJs, live entertainment and a skateboarding competition that will introduce visitors to the venue's diverse offering.

Adding further profile to the launch, media personality Robot Boii has joined the project as a strategic partner for the opening of the second Urban Playground location.

Reinventing the role of the shopping mall

The opening underscores the broader transformation taking place across South Africa's retail property sector, where malls are increasingly investing in entertainment, wellness, culture and community-focused experiences to complement traditional retail.

For Rosebank Mall, The Urban Playground represents more than a new tenant—it is an investment in creating a destination where commerce, creativity and community intersect, offering visitors reasons to stay longer, return more often and engage with the space in entirely new ways.