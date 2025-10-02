South Africa
Retail Retailers
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

IMC ConferencePendoringBizTrendsBizTrendsTVLoeries Creative WeekOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeMore Sections..

In the news

A-OSH EXPODentsuRogerwilcoBizcommunity.comHeineken BeveragesDNA Brand ArchitectsVolpesRainbow ChickenCapital LegacyaHead Marketing ServicesProvantageEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Rosebank Mall extends trading hours, announces new additions

    Rosebank Mall is extendeding its trading hours with new stores that will bring fresh new energy to one of Johannesburg’s most sought-after shopping destinations.
    2 Oct 2025
    2 Oct 2025
    Source:
    Source: www.rosebankmall.co.za

    From 1 October 2025, Rosebank Mall will trade for an extra hour each day, making it easier for both local residents and office workers in the precinct to fit shopping, dining, and leisure into their schedules.

    The new hours will be:

    • Monday to Friday: 9am to 7pm
    • Saturday: 9am to 6pm
    • Sunday and Public Holidays: 9am to 5pm

    This decision reflects Rosebank Mall’s commitment to anticipating shoppers needs and reinforcing its position as a premier retail destination.

    With anchor tenants such as Pick n Pay, Woolworths, and Checkers already trading until 7pm, the adjustment ensures consistency across the centre while giving visitors more opportunity to enjoy the full breadth of what the mall has to offer.

    “Rosebank Mall is part of a dynamic urban node that attracts both local and international visitors throughout the week,” says Angelisa Gengan, marketing manager at Rosebank Mall.

    “The extended hours are designed to make life easier for those who live and work nearby, while offering our tenants more time to engage with customers and grow their business. With longer days and lighter evenings, the timing could not be better.”

    Fresh retail experiences

    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    The mall has also expanded its offering with a host of new retailers opening doors in recent months:

    • Old School – reimagining the South African supporters’ rugby jersey and related merchandise
    • John Craig – stylish menswear for both casual and formal occasions
    • Glow Theory – Korean beauty favourites from CosRx, Neogen, Tony Moly, and more
    • Drip 4 Life – vitamin infusion therapy for wellness, recovery, and skin rejuvenation
    • Pizza Chefs Xpress – freshly prepared Halaal pizzas, pastas, and the showstopping 50cm pizza

    The momentum is set to continue with Cinnabon, Mac Cosmetics and Livo set to still open its doors.

    Urban Playground is also coming soon with an all-in-one hotspot for skateboarding, BMX, street soccer, esports, dance, parkour, art, music, and food – bringing the ultimate playground vibe to the city.

    Beyond fashion and essentials, visitors can enjoy two unique markets – the daily Rosebank Arts and Craft Market and the weekly rooftop Rosebank Sunday Market – along with a Cinema Nouveau, coffee shops, dining options, and service stores like Flexistore.

    Read more: Rosebank Mall, John Craig, Old School
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    TopicsNext
    Top stories
    Marketing & Media
    Expand
    Retail
    Expand
    Finance
    Expand
    ICT
    Expand
    ESG & Sustainability
    Expand
    Education
    Expand
    Entrepreneurship
    Expand

    Latest jobs

    Tips
    Store Manager - SalesPretoriaMambo's Storage & Home23 Sep
    Assistant Store Manager - SalesJohannesburgMambo's Storage & Home23 Sep
    Cashiers / Shop AssistantsJohannesburgMambo's Storage & Home23 Sep
    Buyer - Outdoor footwearCape TownCape union mart17 Jan
    More jobs
    Automotive
    Expand
    Agriculture
    Expand
    Property
    Expand
    Construction & Engineering
    Expand
    Legal
    Expand
    Healthcare
    Expand
    Logistics & Transport
    Expand
    HR & Management
    Expand
    Tourism & Travel
    Expand
    Manufacturing
    Expand
    Energy & Mining
    Expand
    Lifestyle
    Expand
    Let's do Biz