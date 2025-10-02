Rosebank Mall extends trading hours, announces new additions

Rosebank Mall is extendeding its trading hours with new stores that will bring fresh new energy to one of Johannesburg’s most sought-after shopping destinations.

From 1 October 2025, Rosebank Mall will trade for an extra hour each day, making it easier for both local residents and office workers in the precinct to fit shopping, dining, and leisure into their schedules.

The new hours will be:

Monday to Friday: 9am to 7pm



Saturday: 9am to 6pm



Sunday and Public Holidays: 9am to 5pm

This decision reflects Rosebank Mall’s commitment to anticipating shoppers needs and reinforcing its position as a premier retail destination.

With anchor tenants such as Pick n Pay, Woolworths, and Checkers already trading until 7pm, the adjustment ensures consistency across the centre while giving visitors more opportunity to enjoy the full breadth of what the mall has to offer.

“Rosebank Mall is part of a dynamic urban node that attracts both local and international visitors throughout the week,” says Angelisa Gengan, marketing manager at Rosebank Mall.

“The extended hours are designed to make life easier for those who live and work nearby, while offering our tenants more time to engage with customers and grow their business. With longer days and lighter evenings, the timing could not be better.”

Fresh retail experiences

Image supplied

The mall has also expanded its offering with a host of new retailers opening doors in recent months:

Old School – reimagining the South African supporters’ rugby jersey and related merchandise



John Craig – stylish menswear for both casual and formal occasions



Glow Theory – Korean beauty favourites from CosRx, Neogen, Tony Moly, and more



Drip 4 Life – vitamin infusion therapy for wellness, recovery, and skin rejuvenation



Pizza Chefs Xpress – freshly prepared Halaal pizzas, pastas, and the showstopping 50cm pizza

The momentum is set to continue with Cinnabon, Mac Cosmetics and Livo set to still open its doors.

Urban Playground is also coming soon with an all-in-one hotspot for skateboarding, BMX, street soccer, esports, dance, parkour, art, music, and food – bringing the ultimate playground vibe to the city.

Beyond fashion and essentials, visitors can enjoy two unique markets – the daily Rosebank Arts and Craft Market and the weekly rooftop Rosebank Sunday Market – along with a Cinema Nouveau, coffee shops, dining options, and service stores like Flexistore.