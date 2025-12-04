South Africa
    Vans unveils eclectic festive footwear inspired by family bonds

    Vans has unveiled Meet The Vans, a new festive collection designed to honour the many forms of family and the creative communities that have shaped the brand across generations.
    4 Dec 2025
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    The campaign, which brings together an eclectic mix of artists, athletes and cultural voices, offers a seasonal lineup of footwear crafted with the warmth, personality and playfulness that define Vans heritage.

    Under the creative direction of Thom Bettridge, Meet The Vans explores family through a contemporary lens — homegrown, chosen, and creatively bound.

    Image supplied
    Image supplied
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    The campaign highlights three generations of Vans devotees, ranging from skate trailblazers to modern creators pushing culture forward.

    Featured names include Tony Alva, Nettspend, Bella Poarch, Zion Wright, Junior Gutierrez, Efron Danzig, Marz Lovejoy, Cali DeWitt and 22, each representing a unique facet of the Vans universe.

    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    The accompanying footwear collection brings a festive twist to the brand’s most iconic silhouettes. Cozy Vans Classics return with holiday-inspired detailing, while party-ready designs introduce bold red tones, metallic finishes, pearls and lace embellishments across favourites such as the Slip-On, Old Skool, Knu Skool, Super Lowpro, and Mary Jane Creeper.

    The result is a collection that blends Vans’ offbeat spirit with a celebration of craftsmanship and seasonal style.

    The Meet The Vans collection is now available at Vans retail stores nationwide and online.

