    Australian brand Hairification launches in SA, exclusively through Clicks

    Hairification, the Australian haircare brand redefining how people care for their hair, has officially arrived in South Africa, available exclusively at Clicks stores nationwide and online.
    4 Dec 2025
    4 Dec 2025
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    Founded by Jordan Mylius, formerly global marketing lead at Bondi Sands, Hairification was created to make high-performance, results-driven haircare more accessible. Each product combines clinical science, natural formulations and modern design, delivering salon-level performance without the salon price tag.

    At the heart of the brand is a simple idea, healthy hair starts with a healthy scalp. Every formula uses skincare-grade ingredients such as biotin, ginseng, niacinamide and peptides to strengthen strands, hydrate the scalp all while promoting visible growth and repair.

    “Both Australia and South Africa share the same challenges - strong sun, heat and humidity - and we built Hairification to perform in those conditions,” says Mylius. “Our mission is to make real, science-based haircare available to everyone, right on their local Clicks shelf.”

    The South African offering features three targeted ranges, developed to meet the needs of all hair types and textures:

    • Pure Grow powered by biotin and ginseng, clinically proven to boost hair growth by up to 210% in 10 days.
    • Pure Health Hydration restores shine, helping it stay hydrated through summer.
    • H24 Peptide Complex repairs and strengthens damaged hair using advanced peptide technology that rebuilds internal bonds.

    All Hairification products are free from sulphates, parabens and silicones, and are suitable for natural, relaxed, colour-treated or chemically processed hair.

    “Clicks is proud to bring Hairification to South Africa,” says Bongiwe Ntuli, Clicks Retailers SA managing executive.

    “Our mission is to bring affordable healthcare and beauty to all South Africans, and this is just one more range we are launching exclusively at Clicks online and in-store. The brand’s science-backed, results-focused formulas fit perfectly with our commitment to offer effective, accessible beauty for everyone.”

    After rapid success in Australia, where the brand grew into a $20m retail business in under two years, Hairification now enters South Africa with the same focus on science, inclusivity and everyday accessibility.

    Hairification is available exclusively at Clicks stores nationwide and online.

