    Dis-Chem's 9% earnings jump spurred on by wholesale revenue

    Dis-Chem Pharmacies reported a 9% increase in half-year earnings, helped by strong wholesale revenue growth.
    30 Oct 2025
    People walk past a Dis-Chem Pharmacy outlet in Cape Town, South Africa, 22 February 2024. Image credit: Reuters/Esa Alexander
    Wholesale revenue increased by 11.1% to R16.8bn during the period and remains the largest contributor to group revenue, which grew by 8.7% to R21.3 billion.

    The group's headline earnings per share, a key measure of profit in South Africa, increased to 73.8 cents in the six months to August 31, from 67.7 cents last year.

    "The consumer environment remains constrained, but our innovation pipeline and data-led approach are positioning us for long-term, sustainable growth," said Dis-Chem CEO Rui Morais in a statement accompanying the results.

    Dis-Chem, which competes with South Africa's biggest pharmacy chain, Clicks Group, said its wholesale business now services 1,608 independently owned pharmacies, representing approximately 85% of the independently owned pharmacy market.

    During the six months to 31 August 2025, the company opened 17 retail pharmacy stores, bringing its overall retail pharmacy stores to 302 and 44 retail baby stores.

    Dis-Chem declared an interim dividend of 26.42 cents.

    Source: Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

    Go to: https://www.reuters.com/
