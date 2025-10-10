Get instant discounts with Dis-Chem's Better Rewards programme

Retail pharmacy chain, Dis-Chem has introduced Better Rewards, its reimagined loyalty programme, which gives shoppers instant savings at tills on thousands of everyday essentials.

Dis-Chem CEO Rui Morais. Image supplied

Better Rewards, which launches on 21 October 2025, is an integrated rewards programme that gives back instant value to members, with opportunities to continually boost savings every month.

It's reportedly South Africa’s first ever collaborative brand-powered loyalty programme giving customers instant savings at the till – every time they shop. Unlike most loyalty programmes which reward members retrospectively, and where methods are subject to change, Better Rewards offers significantly more value: it's an experience that instantly rewards shopping for everyday essentials.

Importantly, as the partner brand roster will remain constant, shoppers can plan and budget for essentials more efficiently.

Dis-Chem CEO Rui Morais says Better Rewards unlocks real value and is designed to give customers instant discounts at tills which can be reinvested into their healthcare.

“It’s about giving value where it counts, at the till, when families are making tough choices about what to put in their baskets,” said Morais. “We know the strain South Africans are under. Better Rewards is our way of providing immediate financial relief while also connecting shoppers to better healthcare.”

“We successfully ran the original Benefit Card programme for 23 years, but as Dis-Chem evolved from pharmacy retailer to integrated primary healthcare partner, we identified the need for a loyalty programme designed to entrench the philosophy which is core to our business. We exist to increase access to quality primary healthcare. This is the next chapter, unlocking real value and giving instant rewards where South Africans need them most – in the form of tangible financial rewards for keeping healthy, in an environment where increasing access to affordable, quality primary healthcare remains a national imperative.”

Better Rewards, more benefits

Members will receive ongoing savings of 10% across more than 140 popular South African brands, covering over 10,000 products – almost double the basket previously available on the extra Rewards programme. Discounts apply even to promotional items, so customers won’t have to choose between sale prices and loyalty benefits.

Additional features include “Pharmacy Boost”, an extra 5% off the 140 qualifying brands when members fill acute or chronic prescriptions or buy over-the-counter medication, valid for 30 days.

Dis-Chem's current chronic medication adherence rate sits at 80%, while global medication adherence is generally poor, with the World Health Organisation (WHO) estimating a global average of 50%.

Pharmacy Boost directly encourages higher adherence levels which correlate to improved health outcomes and a reduction in the risk of serious complications, or even death.

Studies show that poor adherence leads to worsened health outcomes, as uncontrolled conditions like hypertension, diabetes, and high cholesterol can lead to strokes, heart attacks, and other preventable emergencies. It also lowers quality of life, as chronic symptoms worsen and make daily activities more difficult.

In a move designed to significantly boost access to integrated primary healthcare, Dis-Chem has partnered with Capitec, South Africa’s biggest retail bank, giving its 25 million clients access to Better Rewards and better health.

Those paying with a Capitec card receive another 5% off their basket of qualifying brands.

“We’re excited to work with a brand that shares our commitment to delivering daily value to our clients. Through this partnership, Capitec clients enjoy an additional 5% off, giving them a 15% instant discount at the till across more than 140 leading brands simply by paying with Capitec. As Dis-Chem’s only banking partner, we’re expanding access to meaningful everyday savings and reinforcing our goal to help clients live better through smarter, more connected partnerships,” says Kelly Goldsworthy, Head of Live Better at Capitec.

There is an additional benefit for Better Rewards members who have Dis-Chem Health medical insurance or gap cover or a Dis-Chem Life insurance policy. Qualifying policyholders will experience a Better Rewards discount of at least 20%.

Dis-Chem Life policyholders will also have access to a free HealthCheck in a Dis-Chem Clinic every year, allocating them a Health Rating. Managing their health and improving their Health Rating will unlock even higher Better Rewards discounts - up to 100% off on qualifying brands, capped at R3,000 per month.

More than 22,000 Dis-Chem staff, regarded as Priority Customers, will enjoy enhanced rewards, with a 10% additional boost which became effective on 01 October, giving them access to instant savings three weeks before the launch date. All existing nine million loyalty members will automatically be migrated to Better Rewards, and their current points balances will remain valid for six months after the switchover.

Making healthcare accesible

Morais says this new programme reimagines how loyalty incentivises a healthcare ecosystem, unlocking value to invest in healthcare. This is supported by a broader portfolio of healthcare and financial services which, if used optimally, compound good healthcare decisions over time based on how well individuals manage their health and chronic conditions.

X, bigly labs by Dis-Chem is the innovation engine established to support Dis-Chem’s ambition to redefine how South Africans access health. X, bigly labs is a team focused on using technology and customer proximity to solve healthcare challenges, turning ideas into real-world solutions.

X, bigly labs has played a pivotal role in defining the programme, using a deep customer-centred and analytical approach while strengthening a focused execution muscle. The launch of the Better Rewards programme is a proof point of innovation in action.

It’s the beginning of a smarter, more connected health ecosystem, where technology and customer obsession collide to create meaningful value for Dis-Chem’s customers.

Within the local and global healthcare landscapes, non-communicable diseases are a major global concern and remain a crisis for healthcare in South Africa. A recent open letter written by global medical and public health experts at the 80th UN General Assembly is urging immediate and urgent action to tackle non-communicable diseases by focusing on three priorities: an investment in long-term healthcare so that chronic diseases can be prevented, diagnosed and treated earlier; strengthening of health systems via investment in primary care access and affordability; and prioritising innovation to tackle the chronic disease burden.

Morais says Dis-Chem’s integrated primary healthcare focus aligns with these priorities. “The Better Rewards loyalty model now goes hand in hand with tangible health management, and our focus on primary healthcare addresses each of these fundamentals,” Morais said.

“Via the Pharmacy Boost component, we are encouraging people to fill their scripts, and are therefore rewarding adherence, leading to better outcomes for chronic patients and building a culture of proactive management rather than reaction. We believe this model can make a meaningful difference in our members’ daily lives, with a positive knock-on if they leverage the benefits of Better Rewards to proactively manage their healthcare,” he concludes.