Dis-Chem World of Beauty returns to Canal Walk on 29 October 2025

Dis-Chem’s World of Beauty is back at Canal Walk, opening Wednesday morning, 29 October, with a shopper-first floor that invites people to try, test, and play. Expect quick consultations at most stands, from shade-matching with make-up artists to express blow-dries with hair stylists and skin advice from beauty specialists. One of the participating brands will also bring a car race simulator to the floor for an adrenaline hit while friends or family explore.

The 2025 mix brings a broader spread of loved names for every routine and budget. Shoppers can explore selections from LA Girl, Deborah, Rimmel, Eucerin, Nivea, Cetaphil, BioNike, Payot, Bioderma, Garnier, Dark & Lovely, and TRESemmé, among others, with several exclusive in-store activations. Many vendors are participating in Better Rewards so that customers can look out for additional savings with qualifying purchases.

World of Beauty keeps the elements that shoppers enjoyed last year. The passport returns, so visitors can collect stamps as they move through the floor and unlock rewards. The media event takes place on Wednesday evening on the show floor, with opportunities for interviews and content capture before the public rush.

“World of Beauty is designed for discovery. We have built a floor where people can ask real questions, see real results, and leave with products that suit them,” says Lynette Saltzman, founder and executive director at Dis-Chem. “Our teams and brand experts are on hand for quick tips and mini-makeovers, and Better Rewards gives extra value at the till. It is a feel-good way to head into the festive season.”

Event details

Where: Canal Walk Shopping Centre, Cape Town

When: Opening 9 am Wednesday, 29 October 2025.

What to expect: Quick makeovers and hair touch-ups, shade and skincare guidance, exclusive offers with participating brands, passport rewards, Better Rewards savings, and race simulators from one of the brands.

Join us for 5 days of discovery, expert advice, and fresh looks, all under one roof.

Campaign hashtags

#WorldOfBeauty2025 #DisChemWorldOfBeauty #WorldOfBeautyCanalWalk

Media contact

Dionne Mudie

+27 83 326 1776 | moc.ycnegawpt@ennoid

About Dis-Chem

JSE-listed Dis-Chem, pharmacy-led healthcare specialists, is positioned as South Africa’s first choice in pharmacies since 1978. It increasingly prioritises its primary healthcare mandate by increasing its focus on the provision of access to affordable healthcare to broader segments of the population under its Better Health Starts Here Philosophy (BHST).



