Fischermanns Orchestra announces South African tour – September to October 2025

Top Swiss ensemble to bring their explosive street jazz to five cities across SA.

Arte Viva Management is thrilled to announce the first South African tour by Swiss jazz mavericks, Fischermanns Orchestra. Starting off with two performances at the world-renowned Joy of Jazz festival in Johannesburg on 26 and 28 September respectively, the Space Revolution tour then moves down to the coast for concerts in Durban, East London, Gqeberha, and Cape Town between 1 and 5 October.

Imagine, if you will, an archaic rumbling orchestral sound with blaring brass fanfares, punky vocals, filigree electronic sounds and rousing grooves, and you’ll have some idea of the music of Fischermanns Orchestra. It’s a masterful intertwining of jazz improvisation, ambient textures, and world influences with classically influenced orchestration. This bold combination delivers visually arresting performances that evoke deep emotional resonance, intellectual curiosity, and rhythmic exhilaration – creating an experience that transcends cultural and generational boundaries.

Celebrating fifteen years together, Fishermanns Orchestra is a nine-piece ensemble who have performed more than 300 concerts on four continents, sharing their exuberant and wildly creative music with captivated audiences across the globe. They have released eight albums to date, and been recognised with multiple awards including the prestigious Jazzpreis Luzern (Switzerland).

With a widespread and avid international following, the musically free and footloose Fischermanns Orchestra has performed everywhere from street parties and clubs through to the stages of major festivals, such as the Jazzfestival Willisau, Cairo Jazz Festival and FestiJazz Internacional in Bolivia. Niklaus “Knox” Troxler, director of Jazzfestival Willisau, has said: “The freshness, enthusiasm and abandon which Fischermanns Orchestra exudes is seldom found today. It is precisely this joy of playing that is the essence of any music that is able to touch the heart.”

Fischermanns Orchestra is an intoxicatingly exciting band to see live. Their music is characterised by its improvisational nature, with sections of "soundpainting" guided by hand signals, creating a dynamic and unpredictable performance for the listener. The band members can’t wait to have local audiences experience their distinct blend of supersonic free jazz combined with elements of electro-world music, South American rhythms, African hues and Eastern European folk music.

Fischermanns Orchestra’s SA tour is produced by Arte Viva Management and made possible through funding support from Pro Helvetia, Aargauer Kuratorium, Fondation Suisa, the Canton of Bern, the City of Bern, the Canton of Zug, the City of Zug and the Canton of Uri.

Fischermanns Orchestra lineup:

Thomas Reist (bass drum, drums, band leader)



Samuel Hopfengärtner (trumpet)



Lino Blöchlinger (alto sax)



Sebastian Strinning (tenor sax)



Simon Petermann (trombone, co-band leader)



Josephine Nagorsnik (trombone, vocals, electronics)



Elia Aregger (guitar)



Linus Meier (electric bass)



Reto Eisenring (snare drum, drums)

Concert dates

Friday, 26 September: Joy of Jazz, Sandton Convention Centre, Johannesburg



Sunday, 28 September: Joy of Jazz, Sandton Convention Centre, Johannesburg



Wednesday 1 October: Centre for Jazz & Popular Music, UKZN, Durban



Thursday 2 October:St Joseph’s Preparatory & College, East London



Friday 3 October: Centrestage at Baywest, Gqeberha



Saturday 4 October: The Wave Theatre Café, Cape Town



Sunday 5 October: Guga S’Thebe Cultural Centre, KwaLanga, Cape Town

Reviews

“The freshness, enthusiasm and abandon which Fischermanns Orchestra exudes is seldom found today. It is precisely this joy of playing that is the essence of any music that is able to touch the heart.” – Niklaus (Knox) Troxler, festival director, Jazz in Willisau (Switzerland)

“Seemingly effortlessly, the Fischermanns Orchestra succeeds in creating wonderful moments of communal happiness with complex music, unpredictable performances and wildly precise challenges to themselves and the audience.” – Phillippe Bischof, director of Pro Helvetia, Laudation for the Lucerne Jazz Prize

“It's a special pleasure to see and to hear the Fischermanns Orchestra. A joyful experience to those who are lucky enough to witness this band's performances.” – Peter Schärli, musician

“The Fischermanns Orchestra is one of the most refreshing large formations with an amazing 'Spirit' and ravishing joy.” – Roberto Domeniconi, musician

“​In their showcase at the Jazzahead 2015 in Bremen the Fischermanns Orchestra created immediate and sometimes uninhibited fireworks with a mild conduction form allowing spontaneity, surprising turns, and nice skew sounds.” – Henning Bolte, allaboutjazz.com

Listings

Experience Fischermanns Orchestra's intoxicating fusion of world-music grooves and electrifying jazz as this spectacular nine-piece Swiss ensemble brings the energy of their Space Revolution Tour to South Africa. Book your tickets for an unforgettable night of wildly creative sound and exuberant live performance!

Johannesburg

Joy of Jazz

Festival dates: 26 to 28 September 2025



Venue: Sandton International Convention Centre

Fischermanns Orchestra plays on Friday, 26 September and on Sunday, 28 September. Tickets available at Ticketmaster.

Full ticket prices:

R1,350 for a Day Pass (one day only)

R2,250 for a Two-Day Pass (Friday and Saturday or Saturday and Sunday)

R3,250 for a Weekend Pass (Friday, Saturday, Sunday)

Standard Bank card holder discount:

Tickets are available at Ticketmaster. Standard Bank cardholders qualify for a discount of up to 15%. The offer is limited to two tickets per person, and only on usage of a valid Standard Bank debit, cheque or credit card and is subject to availability. Terms and conditions apply. Durban

Wednesday, 1 October at 5.30pm



Doors open at 5pm



Centre for Jazz and Popular Music, University of Kwazulu-Natal



Tickets available at webtickets.co.za or at the door



R120 adults | R90 pensioners | R60 students East London

Thursday, 2 October at 6.30pm



Doors open at 5.30pm



St Joseph’s Preparatory & College, Beacon Bay



Tickets available at webtickets.co.za



R150 adults | R80 pensioners | R60 students Gqeberha

Friday, 3 October at 7.30pm



Doors open at 6.30pm



Centrestage at Baywest, Baywest Mall



Tickets available at Quicket



R200 adults | R100 pensioners and students



Block bookings: Contact Wendy on 083 2255 401 Cape Town

Saturday, 4 October at 7.30pm



Doors open at 6.30pm



The Wave Theatre Café, 44 Long Street



Tickets available at catchthewave.co.za



R180 adults | R90 pensioners and students Kwalanga, Cape Town

Sunday, 5 October at 4pm



Doors open at 3.30pm



Guga S’Thebe Cultural Centre, King Langalibalele Avenue (previously Washington Street), KwaLanga



Tickets available at webtickets.co.za



R150 adults | R80 pensioners & students



