ProfitShare Partners celebrates 8 years of breaking barriers for South African SMEs

One of South Africa’s leading alternative funding platforms, ProfitShare Partners , is celebrating eight years of driving inclusive economic growth by reimagining how small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) access capital.

Since its founding in 2017, the company has paid out over R1.2bn to SMEs that would otherwise have struggled to secure funding due to a lack of traditional collateral, credit history, or lengthy trading records. ProfitShare Partners’ unique model, which sees the business sharing in both the risk and the profit of each transaction, has enabled exponential growth for thousands of entrepreneurs across South Africa.

“We launched ProfitShare Partners with the bold ambition of unlocking real economic participation for entrepreneurs who are too often left behind by traditional finance,” says Andrew Maren, CEO and founder. “Eight years later, we’ve seen that mission take root. Our clients have grown by hundreds of percent in a single year, and they’re creating jobs, transforming their communities, and proving that South African SMEs are an engine of growth if given the right support.”

Rethinking SME finance for impact at scale

ProfitShare Partners’ model goes beyond just providing capital. By backing clients with transaction-based funding, typically for purchase orders or supply chain deals, and providing support to help them fulfil contracts, the business has become a true catalyst for SME growth. The company has helped some clients grow by more than 1,000% in 12 months , with its average portfolio growth sitting at an impressive 292% per annum .

“Our success isn’t measured only in rands and cents – it’s in growth trajectories, in new jobs, and in the long-term sustainability of our clients’ businesses,” adds Maren.

The demand tells a story of its own. Since its inception, ProfitShare Partners has received funding applications exceeding R10bn , a powerful indicator of the funding gap that persists in the market and the trust SMEs place in the company to bridge it.

Supporting transformation through inclusive finance

In a market where access to finance remains skewed, ProfitShare Partners has maintained a laser focus on transformation. Over 90% of the businesses it has funded are owned by previously disadvantaged individuals , reflecting its commitment to inclusive growth and economic redress.

By empowering entrepreneurs who are locked out of legacy banking systems, the company is contributing to systemic change.

“We believe in democratising access to capital. That means saying yes to potential, not just paperwork,” says Maren. “We back the entrepreneur with the hustle, the network, the know-how, and the contract, but not necessarily the balance sheet. That’s how you build a new kind of economy.”

Scaling the vision for Africa

Now entering its next growth phase, ProfitShare Partners is actively expanding its network of partnerships and enhancing its AI-powered fintech platform to reach more SMEs, more efficiently. With a proven model and a growing impact footprint, the company is ready to scale its operations beyond South Africa’s borders.

New product innovations, embedded finance integrations, and collaborations with like-minded partners are part of the roadmap as the company works to make SME finance faster, fairer, and more accessible across the continent.

“Eight years is a major milestone, but for us, it’s just the beginning. We’re scaling impact, building smarter tools, and deepening our support for the businesses that will drive Africa’s economic future,” Maren concludes.



