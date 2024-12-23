Energy & Mining Energy
    Schneider Electric at AATF 2025: Demonstrating true industry innovation

    Schneider Electric, the global leader in energy management and automation, and recognised sustainability leader, will be participating in the 13th edition of the Africa Automation and Technology Fair (AATF 2025), to be held from 6 to 8 May 2025 at the Gallagher Exhibition Centre in Johannesburg, Gauteng.
    Issued by The Publicity Workshop
    5 May 2025
    This year’s theme, Future Ready Smart Solutions, aptly sets the stage for Schneider Electric to display its latest advancements in industrial automation and digital innovation. Furthermore, Schneider Electric will leverage AAFT 2025 to launch two highly anticipated flagship products to its industry partners.

    Today, Africa stands at the forefront of a technological revolution and the continent’s automation market is expected to reach $7.43bn by 2029, says Mordor Intelligence. The market is driven by the adoption of smart technologies and improvements in infrastructure, digital connectivity and the strategic ambitions of both local and international businesses.

    “Africa is increasingly active in shaping the global automation industry. AATF 2025 provides the perfect platform to actively highlight how far the continent has come in delivering leading automation solutions for the unique needs of the various industries it serves,” says Christophe Begat, industries vice president for Anglophone Africa at Schneider Electric.

    “Furthermore, sectors such as agriculture, energy, food and beverage, manufacturing, and mining are already realising the impact and efficiencies of automation technologies, which continue to play an important part in regional growth and ongoing innovation. This allows for the quick and precise design of production processes, resulting in better resource management,” he says.

    Visitors to Schneider Electric’s stand can expect interactive demonstrations of the company’s EcoStruxure platform that connects operational technology (OT) solutions with IT technology, all tailored to the needs of the African market. Schneider Electric’s stand will be situated on the main exhibition floor (Stand L519).

    Follow AATF on social media for updates: LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram | https://x.com/AATF_2025

    #AATF2025 #Automation #IndustrialTech #Leadership #JusticeMalala #FutureReadySmartSolutions

    Schneider Electric, The Publicity Workshop, Anglophone Africa
    The Publicity Workshop
    The Publicity Workshop is a highly respected South African entertainment, consumer and lifestyle publicity, brand activation and eventing consultancy.
