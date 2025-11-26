Global Citizen reactive statement on G20 outcomes

“In a year defined by global fragmentation, this G20 is a powerful signal that African leadership can drive progress even under immense geopolitical pressure.”

“This year’s G20 unfolded in some of the toughest geopolitical conditions in years, yet it proved when countries choose to lead, cooperation is still possible. This was demonstrated through ambitious announcements from governments, private sector and multilateral development banks for new projects that will expand electricity access to power over 17.5 million homes and deliver 26.8 gigawatts of clean energy across the continent by 2030. Those that leaned in seized the moment and demonstrated what collective leadership looks like. The South African Presidency played a decisive catalytic role in convening a broad coalition of the willing to scale up renewable energy across Africa.

"This is the moment for Africa, Europe, and other committed partners to unite behind shared priorities that drive real progress for people and the planet.”

About Global Citizen

Global Citizen is the world's largest movement to end extreme poverty. Powered by a worldwide community of everyday advocates raising their voices and taking action, the movement is amplified by campaigns and events that convene leaders in music, entertainment, public policy, media, philanthropy and the corporate sector. Since the movement began, $50bn in commitments announced on Global Citizen platforms has been deployed, impacting 1.3 billion lives. Established in Australia in 2008, Global Citizen's team operates from New York, Washington DC, Los Angeles, London, Paris, Berlin, Geneva, Melbourne, Toronto, Johannesburg, Lagos and beyond.




