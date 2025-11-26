South Africa
    Global Citizen reactive statement on G20 outcomes

    “In a year defined by global fragmentation, this G20 is a powerful signal that African leadership can drive progress even under immense geopolitical pressure.”
    By Michael Sheldrick, issued by OnPoint PR
    26 Nov 2025
    “This year’s G20 unfolded in some of the toughest geopolitical conditions in years, yet it proved when countries choose to lead, cooperation is still possible. This was demonstrated through ambitious announcements from governments, private sector and multilateral development banks for new projects that will expand electricity access to power over 17.5 million homes and deliver 26.8 gigawatts of clean energy across the continent by 2030. Those that leaned in seized the moment and demonstrated what collective leadership looks like. The South African Presidency played a decisive catalytic role in convening a broad coalition of the willing to scale up renewable energy across Africa.

    "This is the moment for Africa, Europe, and other committed partners to unite behind shared priorities that drive real progress for people and the planet.”

    About Global Citizen

    Global Citizen is the world’s largest movement to end extreme poverty. Powered by a worldwide community of everyday advocates raising their voices and taking action, the movement is amplified by campaigns and events that convene leaders in music, entertainment, public policy, media, philanthropy and the corporate sector. Since the movement began, $50bn in commitments announced on Global Citizen platforms has been deployed, impacting 1.3 billion lives. Established in Australia in 2008, Global Citizen’s team operates from New York, Washington DC, Los Angeles, London, Paris, Berlin, Geneva, Melbourne, Toronto, Johannesburg, Lagos and beyond. Join the movement at globalcitizen.org, download the Global Citizen app, and follow Global Citizen on TikTok, Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, X and LinkedIn.

    About Michael Sheldrick

    Michael Sheldrick is co-founder of Global Citizen.
    OnPoint PR
    OnPoint PR is a 21st Century PR Company. We have extensive experience in Public Relations, Media Relations, High Level Marketing, Celebrity Relations, Event Marketing, Media Production, Journalism and Social Media Practice.
