South Africa
Retail FMCG
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsPendoringEffie AwardsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

Bizcommunity.comEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Edward Snell & Co. taps seasoned FMCG leader Grant Pereira as new MD

    Edward Snell & Co., one of South Africa’s leading independent spirits companies, has appointed Grant Pereira as managing director, effective 1 November 2025.
    6 Jan 2026
    6 Jan 2026
    Grant Pereira is the new managing director. Source: Supplied.
    Grant Pereira is the new managing director. Source: Supplied.

    Building brands

    The appointment marks an important milestone as the business enters its next phase of growth in South Africa and across the African continent. Pereira brings extensive leadership experience across FMCG and beverages. Most recently, he served as managing director of Tiger Brands’ Snacks, Treats and Beverages Division. Prior to this, he spent more than a decade at SABMiller and AB InBev, where he played a key role in developing and expanding the Beyond Beer division, with a focus on innovation, category growth and portfolio diversification. He is also a qualified chartered accountant, bringing broad commercial and cross-functional expertise to the role.

    “Grant’s passion for building brands and empowering teams aligns strongly with our consumer-focused strategy,” said Iain Hooper, chairman of Edward Snell & Co. “His leadership and experience will further strengthen our portfolio of iconic local and international brands as we enter the next stage of the company’s growth.”

    Popular spirits

    Pereira succeeds Karin Krause Wessels, who led the business through a period of strong performance and stability.

    Edward Snell & Co. is best known for bringing some of the world’s most loved spirits to local shelves, including Glenfiddich, Jose Cuervo and Rémy Martin, alongside proudly South African brands such as Stretton’s Gin and Firstwatch Whisky. Recent additions from Sazerac’s Buffalo Trace Distillery, one of the world’s most awarded distilleries, further enhance its offering.

    Commenting on his appointment, Pereira said: “I am proud to join a business with such a strong heritage and portfolio of well-loved brands. There is significant opportunity to build on this success in South Africa and across the continent. I look forward to working closely with our teams, partners and customers to drive the next phase of growth.”

    Read more: alcohol, spirits, FMCG, new MD, Edward Snell & Co, Grant Pereira
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    TopicsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz