Edward Snell & Co. taps seasoned FMCG leader Grant Pereira as new MD

Edward Snell & Co., one of South Africa’s leading independent spirits companies, has appointed Grant Pereira as managing director, effective 1 November 2025.

Grant Pereira is the new managing director. Source: Supplied.

Building brands

The appointment marks an important milestone as the business enters its next phase of growth in South Africa and across the African continent. Pereira brings extensive leadership experience across FMCG and beverages. Most recently, he served as managing director of Tiger Brands’ Snacks, Treats and Beverages Division. Prior to this, he spent more than a decade at SABMiller and AB InBev, where he played a key role in developing and expanding the Beyond Beer division, with a focus on innovation, category growth and portfolio diversification. He is also a qualified chartered accountant, bringing broad commercial and cross-functional expertise to the role.

“Grant’s passion for building brands and empowering teams aligns strongly with our consumer-focused strategy,” said Iain Hooper, chairman of Edward Snell & Co. “His leadership and experience will further strengthen our portfolio of iconic local and international brands as we enter the next stage of the company’s growth.”

Popular spirits

Pereira succeeds Karin Krause Wessels, who led the business through a period of strong performance and stability.

Edward Snell & Co. is best known for bringing some of the world’s most loved spirits to local shelves, including Glenfiddich, Jose Cuervo and Rémy Martin, alongside proudly South African brands such as Stretton’s Gin and Firstwatch Whisky. Recent additions from Sazerac’s Buffalo Trace Distillery, one of the world’s most awarded distilleries, further enhance its offering.

Commenting on his appointment, Pereira said: “I am proud to join a business with such a strong heritage and portfolio of well-loved brands. There is significant opportunity to build on this success in South Africa and across the continent. I look forward to working closely with our teams, partners and customers to drive the next phase of growth.”