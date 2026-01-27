Tetra Pak appoints new MD for Southern Africa

With over over 25 years of global experience within Tetra Pak, Wael Khoury has been appointed the new managing director for the company's Southern Africa division.

Wael Khoury, new managing director for Tetra Pak Southern Africa

Khoury, who was appointed in November last year, succeeds Klaus Plenge, who successfully led the business over the past four years.

Khoury has held senior leadership roles across multiple regions, including Australia, the Middle East, and North Africa. His appointment signals a continued focus on driving innovation, sustainability, and customer partnership in one of the company’s most dynamic markets.

He joins the Southern Africa team from his most recent position as managing director of Tetra Pak Egypt Area, where he oversaw strong business growth and led several milestone initiatives.

Under his leadership, Tetra Pak Egypt developed the country’s first sustainable beverage carton recycling infrastructure in partnership with Uniboard for Paper and Board, an investment that has already processed over 2,500 tonnes of used beverage cartons and aims to reach 8,000 tonnes annually.

He also spearheaded a €14m greenfield project in Libya, introducing advanced packaging and processing solutions to support local food production and economic growth.

“I’m honoured to take on this new role and to continue building on the strong foundation laid by the Southern Africa team,” said Khoury.

“Tetra Pak’s purpose - to make food safe and available everywhere - continues to inspire us to do more for our customers, our people, and our planet. I look forward to working with our partners to advance sustainable growth, strengthen local collaboration, and bring innovative solutions that benefit the region’s food industry and communities.”