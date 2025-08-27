South Africa
    New MD for Sage Africa & Middle East

    Sage, provider of accounting, financial, HR, and payroll technology for small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs), has announced the appointment of Jordaan Burger as managing director for its Africa & Middle East (AME) region.
    27 Aug 2025
    27 Aug 2025
    Jordaan Burger, new managing director for Sage Africa & Middle East (AME) region
    Jordaan Burger, new managing director for Sage Africa & Middle East (AME) region

    Burger’s appointment as MD follows a successful three-month period in the role on an interim basis.

    Since joining Sage in 2019, Burger has held several senior roles, including VP Finance for AMEA. He brings a deep understanding of the business, strong operational expertise, and a consistent track record of delivering results. His leadership is expected to accelerate Sage’s momentum in the region.

    With an international career spanning finance and executive leadership, Burger has held senior positions across South Africa, London, and global markets. Prior to Sage, he served as financial director at MWR InfoSecurity (now F-Secure), managing finance operations in New York, Singapore, and Poland. He was also an audit partner at TAG Incorporated (now PKF Pretoria). This broad global experience gives him a well-rounded perspective on growth and strategy.

    In his new role, Burger will lead Sage’s growth across the AME region, focusing on expanding its presence in cloud-based accounting, people & payroll, and payments solutions.

    He succeeds Pieter Bensch, who after seven years of strong commercial growth and successfully scaling Sage Intacct in South Africa, has stepped into the role of executive vice president for the UK, Ireland, and Africa (UKIA) region, and MD for the UKI.

    Let's do Biz