Eastern Cape’s 2025 Vodacom Journalist of the Year winners revealed

The regional winners of the 2025 Vodacom Journalist of the Year Awards in the Eastern Cape have been announced, marking a moment of celebration across the region’s 12 categories. Journalists from the province delivered exceptional entries, highlighting some of their strongest work from the past year.

Eastern Cape Journalists celebrated as 2025 Vodacom Award Winners named. Source: Supplied.

Vigorous debate

This year, we received more than 1,330 submissions, received from journalists nationwide, exceeding last year’s 1,200 entries. The Eastern Cape contributed 149 remarkable entries.

“In an era of AI and digital platforms, credible journalism is crucial. Traditional media holds power accountable and ensures transparency. Vodacom South Africa proudly honours excellence in journalism, highlighting its vital role in society and demonstrating our ongoing commitment to the media industry," said Zakhele Jiyane, Vodacom South Africa’s managing executive for the Eastern Cape region.

“Vodacom is deeply invested in the Eastern Cape, committing more than R400m this financial year to expand network infrastructure. This includes nearly R100m for rural municipalities like Great Kei and Umzimvubu. Advanced technologies, including 5G, will be deployed in areas such as Amahlathi and Makana. Critically, and in a major effort to empower the youth of the Eastern Cape, we have partnered with the Eastern Cape Development Corporation (ECDC) and technology providers to grant young individuals access to digital skills. Additionally, upgrades to 11 base stations in Addo have improved mobile coverage and network capacity, addressing public safety concerns and supporting socio-economic development,” added Jiyane.

Ryland Fisher, with more than 45 years of experience in the media industry as an editor, journalist and columnist, continues to serve as the convener of the judging panel. The judging panel remains unchanged from last year and includes Arthur Goldstuck, Collin Nxumalo, Dr Elna Rossouw, Obed Zilwa, Advocate Robin Sewlal, Neo Ntsoma, Patricia McCracken, Professor Gilbert Motsaathebe, Manelisi Dubase, Portia Kobue and Jovial Rantao.

“The experienced judging panel had vigorous debate about the winners, because the quality of entrants were once again very good. I extend our gratitude to the panel for their hard work and dedication in recognising the country’s top media talent," said Fisher.

Winners

The categories, in which regional winners will each receive R5,000 in prize money, include:

Live reporting/ breaking news - Lulamile Feni with contributor Sikho Ntshobane from Daily Dispatch for Shattered mother buries three daughters

Investigative - Nomazima Nkosi with contributor Brandon Nel from The Herald for Held Hostage by Extortion Rackets

Opinion - Lulamile Feni with contributor Sikho Ntshobane from Daily Dispatch for BEHIND THE NEWS: Tragic aftermath of torrent will haunt me forever

Lifestyle - Thinus Ferreira from News24 for his body of work

Features - Nomazima Nkosi with contributor Kelly Milborrow from The Herald for Turning the page

Photography - Lulama Zenzile from Netwerk24 for Khoi-San-koningin in reservaat in Gqeberha begrawe

Sport - Sivenathi Gosa from Daily Dispatch for Outrage as pupils are shunted to dilapidated athletics facility

Financial and Economics - Ziyanda Zweni from Daily Dispatch for Mom of four in fight for R2.4m RAF payout

Politics - Sithandiwe Velaphi from News24 for She could not write her own name in Grade 3': Is this SA's worst primary school?’ and Eastern Cape municipal manager's hired car clocks 10 000km in 24 days, with R100,000 bill

Sustainability - Andiswa Matikinca with contributors Tatenda Chitagu, Fiona Macleod, Dianah Chiyangwa and Aphiwe Moyo from Oxpeckers Investigative Environmental Journalism for the body of work On the trail of lithium smugglers in Southern Africa

Innovation in Journalism - None

There was no Young Journalist nominee for the Eastern Cape region.

The regional winners will compete against other regional winners for the national title. The national winners will be announced on 4 December at an awards ceremony where they will each receive R10,000, while the overall Vodacom Journalist of the Year titleholder will win R100,000.

The Vodacom Young Journalist of the Year award overall winner will be able to enrol in a course of their choice, to the value of R50,000 towards enhancing their craft and career prospects in Journalism.