    Vodacom Journalist of the Year Awards 2025 open for entry

    The anticipated 2025 Vodacom Journalist of the Year (VJOY) Awards has kicked off and the entry date for this year's awards has been set for 5 September 2025.
    29 Aug 2025
    29 Aug 2025
    Source:
    Source: https://www.pexels.com/

    The Vodacom Young Journalist Award offers an educational boost to nurture upcoming newsroom talent. Journalists can submit their work in any of the 12 categories:

    • Breaking News
    • Investigative
    • Opinion
    • Lifestyle
    • Features
    • Photography
    • Sport
    • Financial and Economics
    • Politics
    • Sustainability
    • Innovation in Journalism
    • Young Journalist of the Year Award

    Judging panel led by Ryland Fisher

    The panel of judges for this year's awards will be chaired by Ryland Fisher, who will lead his colleagues in evaluating the entries to determine the top contenders.

    From 1 to 5 September 2025, Fisher will conduct two virtual media roadshows each day to provide potential entrants with detailed information about the competition rules and entry procedures.

    "The rise of social media, AI, and digital platforms has introduced new challenges, making it crucial for journalists to embrace these technologies responsibly. How journalists adapt to and use these tools will be critical in ensuring the delivery of high-quality and ethical journalism. As we look towards the future, there is no room for compromise in delivering sound journalistic storytelling.

    "The future of our democracy depends on the dedication of journalists to uncover the truth, initiate meaningful conversations, and drive positive change. I urge all journalists to submit their finest work to the Vodacom Journalist of the Year Awards and join in celebrating excellence in our important profession,” said Fisher.

    Your guide to entering the awards

    Journalists are invited to submit their best work produced between 25 July 2024 and 31 July 2025 here.

    Entries will be accepted from 5 until 19 September 2025, with no late submissions allowed.

    Finalists chosen from the five regions will compete at the national finals that will be held in December:

    • Region A: Gauteng
    • Region B: Free State, Northern Cape, Northwest and Limpopo
    • Region C: KwaZulu-Natal and Mpumalanga
    • Region D: Western Cape
    • Region E: Eastern Cape

    Regional category winners receive R5,000, national category winners, R10,000, and the overall Vodacom Journalist of the Year winner, R100,000.

    In the case of joint winners, prize money is shared.

