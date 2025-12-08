Global icons head the 2026 New York Festivals TV & Film Awards jury

The New York Festivals Television & Film Awards has unveiled its 2026 Grand Jury, a panel of more than 100 leading industry figures from across the globe who will judge this year’s most innovative television and film work.

Trailblazing work

Each year, NYF’s TV & Film Awards recruits internationally celebrated documentary filmmakers, directors, journalists, executive producers, dramatists and screenwriters from over 25 countries to serve on its elite Grand Jury. These industry innovators bring diverse expertise to meticulously evaluate entries across all platforms, applying thoughtful consideration honed over years of trailblazing work in TV and film.

The 2026 Grand Jury features leaders from iconic media organisations recognised for pioneering storytelling across news, documentaries, entertainment, sports, and corporate image. Top-tier companies represented this year include NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises, BBC, Al Jazeera Media Network, Radio-Canada, ZDF, Fuji Television, The Walt Disney Company, ESPN, Mediacorp, TV Globo, Movistar+, nautilusfilm GmbH, Phoenix Satellite Television, Rai Radiotelevisione italiana, Kansai Telecasting Corporation, CNN International, China Global Television Network, Banijay Rights, 1895 Films, France Télévisions, and Sony Pictures Television Iberia.

“We are thrilled to welcome these globally recognised storytellers to the 2026 edition of the Grand Jury,” said Rose Anderson, executive vice president, New York Festivals. “These men and women all volunteer their time for the NYF selection process. Their collective wealth of hands-on knowledge, their commitment to excellence, their passion, and their creativity across all genres underscores today’s fair and just peer review process.”

The TV & Film Awards Grand Jury includes:

Monica Albuquerque, senior vice president of Scripted Content and Development, NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises, US

Noelia Alonso Franco, creative center Iberia Director, Sony Pictures Television Iberia, Spain

Eduardo Blanco, creative manager, The Walt Disney Company, Spain

Neil Cairns, head of features, CGTN Europe, United Kingdom

Eduardo Clavet, editor, TV Globo, Brazil

Daniel Carriere, science reporter, Radio-Canada, Canada

Sara Cooper, president & CEO, Plastic Pictures, United Kingdom

Debbie Cuell, CEO & executive producer, Sparkle Picture, Australia

Luca Dambrosio, creative producer, Rai Radiotelevisione italiana, Italy

Lauren Farrar, SVP AVOD & US Minor, Banijay Rights, United Kingdom

Walter Fernandez, editor-in-chief CNA & chief sustainability officer, Mediacorp, Singapore

Reshma Ghost, filmmaker & founder, Blue Petal Films, India

Victor Glynn, producer, GCB Films, United Kingdom

Michael Gray, series executive producer, BBC, United Kingdom

Melanie Haft, managing director & head of production, nautilusfilm GmbH, Germany

Claire Heydt, producer, Light & Shadow GmbH, Germany

Jacob Hickey, head of factual, Blackfella Films, Australia

Haibo Huang, deputy head of Phoenix Chinese Channel; director of the chief editor's Office, head of Phoenix Movie Channel, Phoenix Satellite Television, Hong Kong

Tom Jennings, founder & president, 1895 Films, US

Natalie Jowett, managing director, JusticeAid, US

David Lennon, senior VP, Fortune Brand Studio, US

Brian Lockhart, senior vice president, Original Content, ESPN, US

Michael Maack, marketing producer, ZDF - Zweites Deutsches Fernsehen, Germany

Maribel Martinez, founder & creative director, Diecinueve36, Mexico

Akira Nishimura, executive producer, Fuji Television, Japan

Nick Olle, senior supervising producer, 101 East, AL Jazeera, Malaysia

Alexandra Pauliat, executive producer, People and Power, Al Jazeera Network, Qatar

Duncan Preston, head of global creative services, Al Jazeera Media Network, Qatar

Matt Pothecary, creative director, Media Zoo Ltd., United Kingdom

Ricardo Ravanelli, news director/head of content, Canal 13 Artear S.A., Argentina

Monica Sarbu, executive director, CNN International, Romania

German Sela, head of brand, Moviestar+, Spain

Jessica Soho, broadcast journalist, GMA Networks, Philippines

Jay Soo, chief commercial & creative officer | APAC, Casual Films, Singapore

Francis Toral, head of Integrated News Division, ABS-CBN Corporation, Philippines

Nessa S. Valdellon, first vice president & senior vice president, GMA Public Affairs & GMA Pictures, Philippines

Umesh Vohra, head of planning, TRT World, Turkey

Toshie Yoshida president, TI ComNet Japan, Japan

The 2026 TV & Film Awards Grand Jury will view all entries during online judging panels to determine a score based on industry-specific criteria. Juries determine Gold, Silver, and Bronze Trophy Winners. Top-scoring entries are honoured with the Grand Trophy. Special Industry Awards celebrate Broadcaster of the Year, Production Company of the Year, and Programme Promotion Team of the Year.

The WaterBear Award is bestowed to the highest scoring documentary across Climate Change & Sustainability, Environment & Ecology, and Nature & Wildlife. This coveted award is a partnership between the free streaming platform dedicated to the future of our planet WaterBear Network and New York Festivals. The winning entry will be announced during the 2026 Storytellers Gala on 21 May 2026.

All Entries will be judged online and screened by the TV & Film Awards Grand Jury of 200+ producers, directors, writers, and other creative media professionals from around the globe. Award-winning entries will be showcased at the TV & Film Awards winners gallery.