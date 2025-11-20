New York Festivals taps Andrea Diquez to head 2026 jury

The New York Festivals Advertising Awards has appointed Andrea Diquez, global CEO of GUT, as executive jury president for the 2026 competition.

A globally recognised leader, she will curate and guide an international roster of creative visionaries to select the year’s most innovative and inspiring work across all categories.

Andrea Diquez is global CEO at GUT. Source: Supplied.

Unique blend

“Andrea Diquez’s unique blend of creative vision and business leadership makes her the perfect choice to assemble and lead the 2026 executive jury,” said Scott Rose, president, New York Festivals. “Her impressive success in transforming agencies and understanding of the synergy between brands, business, and creativity ensure that this year’s jury will be guided with insight, vision, and a commitment to honouring the very best in advertising.”

"For over 65 years New York Festivals has celebrated the bold creativity that builds business and moves our industry forward. I am honoured and excited to lead this year’s Executive Jury and recognize the ideas that take risks, drive real results, make you feel something, and remind us why we love this industry," said Diquez.

With over 25 years of collaborating with the industry’s top creative and business leaders, Diquez brings a rare combination of strategic insight and business acumen to the executive jury. Renowned for uniting innovation with measurable business impact, she leverages a deep network of trailblazing talent to ensure the 2026 jury recognises work that sets new benchmarks in advertising.

Known for breakthrough business success, Diquez originally from Venezuela, has spent much of her career in New York leading global agencies and building award-winning teams. From 2011 to 2013, as CEO of Saatchi & Saatchi Mexico, she doubled the agency’s business and earned numerous international honours. She went on to become CEO of Saatchi & Saatchi New York in 2016, where she diversified the client roster and revitalised the agency’s creative reputation. In 2021, she took the helm at DDB Chicago, achieving 35% growth and multiple creative awards before joining GUT as Global CEO in 2022.

Diverse teams

Throughout her career, Diquez has built diverse, high-performing teams that deliver powerful creative solutions to complex business challenges, earning more than 250 awards from leading festivals including Cannes Lions, Effies, D&AD, Clios, and The One Show. She has served as Jury President at Cannes Lions, Jury Chair at the Iridium Effies, and as a juror for the London International Awards, The One Show, and the Effie Grand Jury.

The 2026 NYF Advertising Awards Executive Jury judging sessions will take place in New York City in June 2026.

The New York Festivals Advertising Awards competition receives entries from more than 60 countries and is judged by more than 400 members of NYF’s Executive and Shortlist Juries who collectively cast their votes to select the year’s trophy-winning work.

The New York Festivals 2026 Advertising Awards will open for entries on 13 January 2026. For more information on categories, rules and regulations visit: here.