Tap-to-pay and virtual cards reshape Black Friday in SA

Discovery Bank’s Black Friday analysis shows that digital wallets and virtual cards are fast becoming the preferred way for consumers to pay, with nearly two-thirds of in-store card transactions now made via tap-to-pay with smart devices and a third of online spend using virtual cards.

Hylton Kallner, Discovery Bank CEO. Image supplied

This shift highlights how South African shoppers are embracing secure, convenient digital payment methods as part of their everyday shopping experience – and doing so in an environment where lower interest rates and easing inflation are supporting a gradual recovery in spending power.

Hylton Kallner, Discovery Bank CEO commented, “Black Friday is a powerful barometer of consumer trends and economic health. Our SpendTrend Dashboard not only tracks the pulse of South African shoppers in real time, but also highlights how consumers are favouring digital payments, accessing international marketplaces, and tapping into rewards for more value. This year we’ve seen strong growth in card spend and transaction volumes alongside clear signs of disciplined, value-conscious shopping as clients take advantage of lower interest rates and targeted deals to stretch their budgets further.”

Real-time insights with the Discovery Bank SpendTrend dashboard

Discovery Bank once again offered a real-time Black Friday dashboard, providing clients, retailers, and the media with transparent insights into spending trends as they happened.

The SpendTrend Dashboard offered a unique view of how, where, and when South Africans shopped, and how payment preferences are evolving.

“Discovery Bank introduced a real-time Black Friday dashboard, providing clients and the market with a clear view of spending trends as they unfold. This approach reflects our focus on digital innovation and is intended to offer retailers useful data about changes in consumer behaviour across payment options, shopping channels, and product categories. By sharing this information, our goal is to help improve understanding of consumer and shopping behaviour as the retail landscape continues to evolve,” says Kallner.

Black Friday spend recovery in a changing rate environment

Black Friday 2025 took place against a backdrop of easing inflation and a series of interest rate cuts after two years of tighter monetary policy.

The South African Reserve Bank has reduced the repo rate to 6.75%, bringing the prime lending rate to 10.25%, which, together with lower inflation, is starting to ease pressure on household finances.

Within this context, Discovery Bank’s data shows a clear, though cautious, recovery in consumer activity: higher overall spend, more transactions and smaller average baskets. This is consistent with broader industry commentary, which highlights resilient Black Friday demand supported by recent rate cuts and more optimistic – though still value-focused shoppers.

Additional insights from the SpendTrend analysis