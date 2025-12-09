Shop with a purpose: How Iwisa No 1 is helping South African communities

This year, Devland’s partnership with Iwisa No 1 is helping make the spirit of generosity go further through the Iwisa No 1 Fills Good campaign — a “purchase with purpose” initiative that enables shoppers to give back simply by buying their usual groceries.

L to R: Muhammed Riyaad, Crescent of Hope administrator and counsellor; Kevin Moodley, Premier National Wholesale key account manager; Mohammed Gathoo Jnr, Devland manager; Phumzile Nhlapo, Premier marketing senior brand manager: Maize, Breakfast and Pasta and Julian Singonzo, Premier Managing Executive: Sustainability. Image supplied

Giving back through everyday shopping

“The Iwisa No 1 Fills Good campaign was inspired by our belief that generosity shouldn’t require a separate budget,” explains Phumzile Nhlapo, Premier’s senior brand manager: Maize, Breakfast and Pasta.

Every time a shopper buys an Iwisa No 1 product at any Devland store, a portion of the product price goes directly to Crescent of Hope, a community-based organisation supporting vulnerable individuals, especially women and children.

Crucially, customers do not pay extra. The contribution comes directly from the product price — a deliberate decision by Premier to reduce the financial burden on consumers while still enabling meaningful community support.

“This is not a CSI initiative,” Nhlapo emphasises. “It is a direct expression of Premier’s commitment to operate through the spirit of Ubuntu, enabling families to support others without stretching their own finances.”

A South African staple with a purpose

Iwisa No 1, a household name for nearly 70 years, has long been associated with nourishment, reliability, and community.

“Our promise of building communities and making everyday lives better remains as relevant today as when we first launched,” says Nhlapo. “Iwisa No 1 Fills Good turns that promise into action — giving families a chance to be part of something bigger with every purchase.”

Supporting Crescent of Hope during a challenging season

Funds raised through the campaign will help Crescent of Hope purchase an additional vehicle, improving its ability to reach more community members who rely on crisis interventions, psychosocial support, rehabilitation services, and skills development programmes.

“This campaign fills a critical need,” says Muhammed Riyaz Limbada, manager of Crescent of Hope.

He notes that the festive season is often the most challenging time for non-profit organisations:

“With many South Africans dealing with debt, festive expenses and school costs for January, NPOs like ours often feel the impact. The Iwisa No 1 Fills Good campaign could not have come at a better time.”

A win-win for households and communities

“We know that families are under immense pressure to do more with less,” says Nhlapo. “The Iwisa No 1 Fills Good initiative allows them to feed their families with quality, nutritious maize meal while contributing to community upliftment — all within their existing grocery budgets. It’s a true win-win for the festive season.”

The Iwisa No 1 Fills Good campaign runs until 31 March 2026 at all Devland Cash and Carry branches.