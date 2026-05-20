The R200,000 charge many South Africans building a home never see coming

For many South Africans buying plot-and-plan homes, the purchase price is only part of the financial picture. A little-known cost called interim interest, charged while a home is still under construction, can add hundreds of thousands of rands to the final bill before buyers even move in.

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The longer a build takes, the more those costs escalate. Now, one Western Cape developer is challenging the standard industry model by absorbing interim interest costs itself, shifting the financial risk of construction delays away from buyers and introducing greater transparency to the process.

When a buyer takes out a bond for a plot-and-plan purchase, the bank does not release the full amount at once. It pays the contractor in stages as construction progresses, and interest accrues on every rand drawn, from the first foundation pour to the final coat of paint. The buyer services that interest throughout the build, on a home they cannot yet occupy. On a standard 12-month build that compounds quickly enough.

Stretch it to 15 months, which happens more often than the industry likes to admit, and it compounds further. A three-month overrun alone can add around R85,000 to the interim interest bill on a R4m purchase. The buyer carries every cent of that, regardless of what caused the delay.

Construction delays are not the exception in South Africa. They are a routine feature of the building industry, driven by weather, supply chains, contractor capacity, and municipal-approval timelines that are rarely as predictable as a sales timeline suggests. Yet interim interest seldom features prominently in sales conversations, and almost never in the marketing material a buyer sees before signing.

"Most people don't realise that the moment they become landowners, they're paying interest on a home they can't live in yet," says Rikus Schreuder, head of sales at HFG Developments, the Western Cape developer behind Spartikus Lifestyle Estate in Langebaan. "And if the plan approval and building process gets delayed for any reason, those costs keep climbing."

Interim interest is also not the only charge that tends to surface after the fact. Architectural fees, approval fees, NHBRC registration, utility connection costs, and estate levies that begin running during construction rather than at occupation can all add to the gap between what a buyer expected to pay and what they actually spend. For first-time buyers covering rent while also paying bond costs on an unfinished home, that gap can become a genuine financial problem.

A structural fix, not a discount

What HFG Developments has done at Spartikus Lifestyle Estate is not to introduce a promotional price cut. They have changed who carries the risk.

Under the model, the developer covers all interim interest from the date of transfer until the Occupational Certificate is issued, regardless of how long the build takes. Bond buyers pay nothing during construction. Cash buyers earn prime-rate interest on funds transferred during the build, so their capital continues to work rather than sit idle. And if construction runs over schedule for any reason, the additional cost is borne by the developer, not the buyer.

"By taking our buyers through this journey, it became apparent that they only realised the true cost halfway through the construction of their home," says Jacobus Toua, director at HFG Developments. "We're bringing transparency to a process that has been financially opaque for too long. Buyers deserve to know exactly what they'll pay before they sign."

Architectural fees, approval fees, NHBRC registration and all connection costs are included in the purchase price from the outset. Levies and utility charges begin only upon occupation.

What the numbers look like in practice

On a R4m plot-and-plan purchase over a standard 12-month build, buyers following the traditional model could face around R200,000 in interim interest, along with additional variable costs and approximately R10,000 in municipal rates and availability charges. This pushes the realistic total cost to more than R4.21m.

Under HFG Developments’ model, buyers reportedly pay no interim interest or additional fees during construction, with only municipal rates and availability charges of around R10,000 applying. The estimated total cost is therefore closer to R4.01m.

The savings, up to R200,000 on a clean timeline and more with delays, do not come from a lower purchase price. They come from a developer absorbing costs that the industry has quietly passed to buyers for years.

HFG Developments has confirmed the model will carry through to all future plot-and-plan developments beyond Spartikus Lifestyle Estate.