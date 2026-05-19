Facilities management is reshaping property performance in South Africa

Facilities management in South Africa is no longer just about keeping buildings running. It is becoming a defining factor in how property assets perform, how organisations control costs, and how tenants experience a space.

For property owners and portfolio managers, the shift is not theoretical. Rising operational costs, ongoing pressure on energy supply, and increasing compliance demands are forcing a rethink of how buildings are managed day to day. Underperforming systems no longer just create inconvenience; they impact profitability, tenant retention, and long-term asset value.

From maintenance to performance

Facilities management has traditionally been reactive. Systems were maintained, faults were addressed, and operations continued. That approach is no longer sufficient in complex property environments.

Today’s buildings require continuous visibility. Without clear insight into how systems are performing, inefficiencies go unnoticed, costs escalate, and risks increase.

The move towards performance-led facilities management shifts the focus from fixing problems to preventing them. It enables property teams to identify inefficiencies early, improve system reliability, and align building operations with broader business objectives.

The built environment as a business driver

“Facilities management now plays a direct role in shaping how people experience a property. Indoor air quality, lighting, temperature control, and cleanliness influence comfort, productivity, and satisfaction. In commercial environments, these factors affect staff performance and retention. In retail settings, they influence customer behaviour and dwell time,” says Mark Anderson, Portfolio Director at Montgomery Group Africa.

Poorly managed environments can lead to complaints, reduced occupancy, and declining asset value. Well-managed spaces support performance, attract tenants, and strengthen long-term returns.

Why integration is becoming essential

One of the biggest challenges facing facilities teams is fragmentation. Systems such as HVAC, lighting, security, fire protection, and energy management often operate independently. This lack of integration creates inefficiencies:

Energy is wasted.



Maintenance becomes reactive.



Risks are harder to manage.

When systems are connected, the picture changes. Property managers gain real-time visibility, respond faster to issues, and align maintenance, safety, and energy strategies more effectively. The real value lies not in individual technologies, but in how they work together.

Turning insight into action

Understanding the need for integration is one thing. Applying it across a property portfolio is another.

Across the industry, there is growing emphasis on practical, real-world application. Platforms that bring multiple disciplines together reflect this shift, allowing property professionals to explore how facilities, safety, fire, and energy systems interact in practice.

Facilities Management Expo 2026, taking place from 2 to 4 June at Gallagher Convention Centre in Johannesburg, is one example of how the market is responding. Co-located with Securex South Africa, A-OSH Expo, Firexpo, and RE+ South Africa, it brings together solutions that span the full property ecosystem.

Rather than evaluating systems in isolation, property professionals can see how these elements connect within a single environment, making it easier to identify practical improvements and align strategies across portfolios.

“Facilities management plays a central role in how organisations control costs and maintain performance. When systems are connected and managed effectively, organisations can reduce downtime, improve efficiency, and create better working environments,” says Anderson.

A more connected future for property

Facilities management is no longer a background function. It is becoming central to how buildings perform and how one sustains property value.

As expectations around efficiency, sustainability, and tenant experience continue to rise, organisations will need a more connected and informed approach to managing their assets. Those who respond to this shift are likely to see stronger asset performance, improved tenant retention, and more resilient portfolios.

“Property professionals can explore integrated solutions across facilities, safety, security, fire, and energy by registering for free at https://tickets.tixsa.co.za/event/facilities-management-expo-2026,” says Anderson.

Organisations wishing to exhibit at Facilities Management Expo 2026 can contact the Facilities Management Expo team on moc.puorgyremogtnom@naadroj.adlez or moc.puorgyremogtnom@nedreehnav.nahoj to book a space or capitalise on a sponsorship opportunity.



