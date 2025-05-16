Facilities Management Expo 2025: Smart solutions for evolving FM challenges

The dynamic facilities management environment is influenced by technological advancements and regulatory changes. Adoption of technology within a facility should be guided by FM professionals who are able to intimately understand and respond with solutions that match the specific needs of the facility.

“It can be challenging for facility and building managers to precisely identify and manage potential risks associated with operations and compliance. The exhibitors at Facilities Management Expo - taking place at Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand from 3 to 5 June 2025 - have accumulated years of experience in helping to mitigate the challenges faced by these managers. By not only demonstrating their solutions in an interactive manner, but by leveraging their experience with similar installations, they offer a fast resolution for visitors to the expo,” says Mark Anderson, portfolio director at Specialised Exhibitions - a division of Montgomery Group.

In addition to the FM products and services offered by the exhibitors at Facilities Management Expo, the show’s co-location with Securex South Africa, A-OSH EXPO, and Firexpo, means that FM visitors have ready access to thousands of security, occupational safety and health, and fire safety products and services all in one venue.

“As you can imagine, this helps to save time and effort for anyone looking for holistic, synergistic solutions. The ability of systems to seamlessly integrate with one another is a driving force for future-facing businesses and forms the mission of the four co-located shows,” adds Anderson.

Together, the four co-located shows offer multiple expo-enhancing features that include five free-to-attend seminar theatres, K9 demos, the SAIDSA Techman Competition, and the drone demonstration area. The free-to-attend Facilities Management Seminar Theatre is available to visitors over the three-day expo duration and hosts stimulating and interesting topics relevant to the FM sector.

Top 10 facilities management trends which will be highlighted at the Facilities Management Seminar Theatre are:

1. Cost-cutting energy conservation

2. Shifting from reactive to proactive FM roles

3. Embracing automation for improved productivity

4. Paperless building operations

5. Rapid growth of data centres

6. The state of workforce training

7. Rapid digital transformation

8. Increasing emphasis on sustainability

9. The importance of crisis preparedness

10. Prioritising asset management for efficiency.

For more information on the exhibitors and seminar topics, and to register for free attendance at Facilities Management Expo, visit the show website at www.fmexpo.co.za

See some of the Facilities Management Expo 2024 highlights here https://youtu.be/SBIJRHVUxZM?si=3G6BUoPEgPGo-MQq

Organisations wishing to exhibit at Facilities Management Expo 2025 can contact the Facilities Management Expo team on moc.puorgyremogtnom@naadroj.adlez or moc.puorgyremogtnom@nedreehnav.nahoj to book a space, or capitalise on a sponsorship opportunity.



