Joelene Pierce set to assume role as KPMG CEO

The news is out: Joelene Pierce has been appointed the new chief executive officer of KPMG in South Africa, effective 1 March 2026.

Source: Supplied. Joelene Pierce, who is set to take up the reins as CEO of KPMG in South Africa from 1 March 2026.

The appointment has been made as a result of the imminent retirement of current chief executive officer Ignatius Sehoole, which is set to take place on 1 March 2026.

Partners of the firm voted for the appointment of Pierce on Thursday, 31July 2025, signalling the strength of expertise that she brings to the firm.

The decision serves as testament to her unparalleled expertise in both leading the business, as well as understanding the unique and dynamic nature of the clients and the economic environment in which they operate.

Pierce currently serves as KPMG's head of Financial Services in South Africa and is a member of the KPMG South Africa Policy Board.

Having been with the firm for 26 years, undertaking a partner role for 19 of those, she brings extensive expertise in key areas of financial services including retail banking, corporate treasuries, securities trading as well as asset-based securitisation structures. She has worked with most of the firm’s top 10 clients.

Ethics drive growth

Says Sehoole, current chief executive officer of KPMG South Africa and chairman of KPMG Africa: “It is an honour to hand over to not only a highly skilled, responsible leader, but to one whose career has been underpinned by driving the core principles which we, as a business, are passionate about and actively drive within the sector.”

He continued: “However, it is not just the technical skills and know-how that sets CEOs apart; it is the ability to truly connect with various stakeholders and to ensure that everyone – both internally and externally - remains committed to the firm’s key values and principles.

"Sehoole's appointment ensures that a sound focus on innovative and next-generation thinking will be prioritised alongside the key focus areas of ethical governance, integrity and holding the firm accountable to maintain public trust. This is essential to build the firm of the future for both our clients and for our people.”

Building on legacy

Says Pierce: “I am extremely grateful and honoured to take on this new role and build on the strong foundations created during Sehoole's tenure.

"I am committed to remaining focused on transformation and ethical practice, as well as embedding critical thinking into the business. This will ensure that, in addition to continuing the strong focus on instilling trust in the brand, we continue to expand the firm’s role in social and economic development.

"With a strong client base across different sectors, building on this will be a priority, along with continued development for our people and culture.”

In the lead up to Sehoole stepping down as chief executive officer on 1 March 2026, and heading into retirement, both he and Pierce will undertake a focused handover over the next few months. This will ensure a smooth transition into her role and enable her to continue providing unwavering support and high-quality service to the business, clients and employees.

Wishing Sehoole all the best for his future, chairman of KPMG South Africa, Wiseman Nkuhlu says: “I would like to thank Sehoole for the unwavering commitment to the KPMG brand over the last six years. His contribution has been exceptional.

"He has led this business with the highest level of ethics, transparency and diligence, with a solid commitment to transformation and market excellence."