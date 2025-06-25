Energy & Mining Gold
    Henriette Hooijer named DRDGold CFO, executive director

    25 Jun 2025
    25 Jun 2025
    DRDGold has appointed Henriette Hooijer as its new CFO. She has also been appointed to its board, making her the company’s first woman executive director.
    Henriette Hooijer, DRDGold's first woman executive director. Image supplied.
    Henriette Hooijer, DRDGold's first woman executive director. Image supplied.

    Hooijer’s appointment forms part of the company’s succession planning as she prepares to succeed current CFO, Riaan Davel, who has signalled his intent to step down from his executive role after the financial reporting season for FY2025 comes to an end.

    It is anticipated that she will assume the office of CFO from 1 February 2026.

    A qualified chartered accountant, Hooijer brings nearly a decade of leadership experience at DRDGold, having joined the company in 2016 as group financial SOX and compliance manager after more than a decade at KPMG.

    She was later promoted to financial director of Far West Gold Recoveries, playing a key role in the delivery of this highly successful project. Since March 2024, she has served as general manager of group finance, contributing to the group’s financial leadership and strategic implementation of Vision 2028.

    Davel – who joined the company as CFO in January 2015 after a 17-year career in professional services, including a partnership at KPMG – will stay on as an independent consultant to the office of the CFO for one year ending 31 January 2027.

