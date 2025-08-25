Tuned in to FM: Part 2

The second part of our Tuned into FM series continues our conversation with influential women in the radio broadcasting space. MediaHeads 360 creative consultant and audio ambassador, Tim Zunckel, speaks to the FeMales of FM as we continue to celebrate Women’s Month.

Radio has always been a mirror of South Africa’s society and our transformation. It is a sector shaped by policy, driven by people, and built on trust. The sector owes a great deal to those who helped develop and mould the three-tier approach that saw the birth of community radio, restructured the SABC and legislated the commercial environment.

Executive director of the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB), Nadia Bulbulia is one of the early contributors to the broadcasting landscape and is a figure that continues to support and guide the industry.

YFM is one the radio brands that was born out of the new broadcasting dispensation in 1996. Their establishment and rapid growth are testament to the idea that radio gives a voice to the people. YFM is a formidable brand that has matured into a leading youth broadcaster in South Africa and their success in the last thirteen years has been largely led by Haseena Cassim, managing director of the Gauteng-based station.

They come from different segments of the industry, yet their journeys echo with the same themes: resilience, the absence (and now presence) of mentorship, and a determination to ensure radio remains a key contributor to South African media. The two also share a common vision that is embodied in the NAB Women’s Forum, and have committed themselves to mentoring, training and supporting current practitioners, and the next generation of women in the sector.

Policy meets passion

When South Africa took its first democratic steps in 1994, Nadia Bulbulia was there as young researcher working at the newly formed Independent Broadcasting Authority. Her journey saw her being a junior researcher, a policy specialist and ultimately a Councillor at the IBA and later on at ICASA.

“To have been part of licensing the first community radio stations at the IBA and relicensing the SABC whilst at ICASA was phenomenal,” she recalls. “We were building frameworks for our democratic airwaves. It was more than policy—it was the democracy project itself!”

For her, radio wasn’t just a career, it was a front-row seat to the country’s rebirth. Licensing meant access, diversity, and ownership for people who had never before been allowed a voice. It was exhilarating, risky, and deeply political.

Fast-forward almost two decades, and Haseena Cassim was carving out her own space at YFM. Starting in compliance and quickly moving across HR, research and operations, she rose through the ranks with little more than instinct and grit.

“When I was appointed MD, I was the youngest and the only female,” she says. “It was lonely. There was no playbook, no mentor holding my hand. You figured it out as you went along.”

If Bulbulia’s career began in the optimism of change, Cassim’s unfolded in the challenge of commercial radio, navigating the demands of a youth brand and the pressure of leadership.

On mentorship

Neither woman had a linear mentorship story. No wise coach, no regular check-ins, no leadership bootcamps. But each displays an internal drive to get the job done and to make sure it is a task well-executed. Neither believes they were hamstrung but acknowledge we have the opportunity to do things differently.

Bulbulia laughs when the subject comes up:

“Maybe in the next lifetime I’ll have a coach. Everything just emerged organically. But I was lucky. There were incredible women around me, powerful pillars and exceptional leaders who understood the challenge of the day. They didn’t call it mentorship, but they opened doors, they said: “come in, learn, contribute.”

Cassim nods in recognition. Her move to the MD position came relatively quickly with no formal “technical” radio background. She speaks with admiration of industry professionals who offered guidance, knowledge and perspective at crucial moments. Nick Grubb, from Kagiso Media, patiently taught her the mechanics of scheduling music and understanding the radio clock while Linden Johnston, from Kaya FM offered much insight to her operational questions.

“Those moments mattered,” she admits. “But they were acts of generosity, not a system. And the industry needs a system.”

It’s why she now chairs the NAB Women’s Forum, a space designed to give younger women what she never had: structure, support, and visibility.

“We’ve brought in women under 30 to engage with industry leaders, we’ve created spaces to share stories, even hosted events just to dance together and connect. It’s about building bridges between generations,” she explains.

Bulbulia sees it as the formalisation of what her generation improvised:

“Back then, we had incredible women in the sector who supported one another instinctively. Now, it’s structured, and that’s vital. Especially if we want sustainability across the whole value chain, not just for on-air talent.” Creating networks is key and Bulbulia further remarks, “I’m fortunate to have worked with two inspiring leaders, Lara Kantor (Multichoice) and Judy Monyela (SABC), who are also former regulators and who share their knowledge and expertise so effortlessly”.

Bridging the generational gap

Both leaders point to the same challenge: the widening gap between old guard and new guard.

Cassim sees it at YFM every day.

“There’s a complete disconnect. If we don’t bridge it, we’ll lose the very employees who should be shaping our future. Young people need to feel radio is theirs too.”

Bulbulia is just as concerned. When the NAB set out to identify “young women” for industry programmes, she was startled by the response.

“People asked: can we make it 35 and older? Under 30 felt ‘too young.’ That worries me. At 29, I was making national regulatory decisions. We have to trust the next generation sooner.”

Their shared message is clear - without youth development, the sector risks ageing itself out of relevance.

The shape of leadership

On the question of leadership styles, Cassim is reflective.

“There’s maybe a softness that comes with female leadership - an empathy. It helps with culture, with bringing people on board. But you have to adapt. Sometimes the moment calls for empathy; sometimes it calls for hard business decisions.”

Bulbulia frames it differently:

“I’ve never been about the glass ceiling debate. For me it’s what needs to get done, and how do we get it done? The women I worked with were generous and pragmatic. They created space for others without making it about themselves.”

Together, their views sketch a picture of female leadership that is flexible, resilient, and grounded. Less about labels, more about impact.

Trust, relevance, and the future of radio

Cassim leads a brand that talks directly to South Africa’s youth. That means confronting uncomfortable truths. Unemployment, GBV, identity, sexuality. The conversations start at a strategic planning level, and she shares that everyone in the team needs to understand the “Y” factor behind anything the station does.

“You’re not just managing talent,” she says. “You’re shaping responsible minds for the future. That’s a huge responsibility for a youth station.”

Bulbulia, meanwhile, is fixated on credibility in the age of misinformation.

“Radio is still trusted because it’s regulated and ethical. People know it’s credible. That trust is our advantage, and we can’t lose it. Audiences scatter across to digital platforms but aren’t always aware of the lack of accountability.”

Both point to sustainability as the golden thread. Staying relevant to young audiences and retaining and building the audiences trust remains key.

Collaboration, not competition

If there’s one criticism both women level at the industry, it’s that broadcasters remain too inward-looking.

Cassim is blunt:

“We don’t collaborate enough. Everyone is obsessed with competitors. We should be fighting to make radio sexy again. Why don’t we have an academy that is industry-centric, not station-centric?”

Bulbulia agrees, but frames it through policy:

“Sustainability isn’t just about personalities. It’s about researchers, engineers, station managers, the whole value chain. We need partnerships across institutions to build that pipeline.”

The message is clear, more collaboration for collective benefit.

“We’ve come so far,” says Bulbulia. “But there’s still a huge gap—and we need to close it.”

“Radio is in our blood,” adds Cassim. “But if we don’t make it attractive to the next generation, we risk losing the very people who should be shaping its future.”

The fun element of the industry isn’t lost on either as they end their interviews with as much energy as they started. Asked if they weren’t working in radio Cassim says she would be a lawyer, while Bulbulia would be working as a diplomat. We are pleased that both remain dedicated to broadcasting!



