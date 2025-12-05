South Africa
    MediaHeads 360 and Media Host deepen support for the community radio sector

    Following the successful pilot phase of their monitoring technology rollout, MediaHeads 360 and Media Host are reaffirming their commitment to strengthening South Africa’s community radio sector through continued collaboration and strategic support.
    Issued by MediaHeads 360
    5 Dec 2025
    MediaHeads 360 and Media Host deepen support for the community radio sector

    The partnership, which introduced advanced verification technology to select community radio stations earlier this year, continues to empower broadcasters with tools that bring transparency, accountability, and renewed advertiser confidence to community media.

    “Community radio has always been an essential voice in South Africa’s media landscape,” says Candy Dempers, managing director at MediaHeads 360. “By continuing to work alongside Media Host, we’re ensuring that these stations have the technology and support they need to grow their credibility and unlock new commercial opportunities.”

    Through this ongoing collaboration, the partners are focusing on extending the benefits of the technology to additional community stations and ensuring consistent data-backed reporting across a wider network of community broadcasters. This will further enable stations to demonstrate performance to advertisers and compete more effectively within the broader radio advertising ecosystem.

    MediaHeads 360 and Media Host deepen support for the community radio sector

    “Our aim is to see every community station operate with the same confidence and credibility as larger broadcasters,” says Shanaaz Nel, CEO of Media Host. “This partnership is about building trust — between stations, advertisers, and audiences — to support a stronger and more sustainable community media sector.”

    The initiative also continues to be strengthened by Radio Active Media, whose long-standing relationships with community radio stations play a key role in ensuring its success.

    MediaHeads 360
    MediaHeads 360 delivers integrated, programming focused and strategic marketing campaigns which include television, radio, content marketing, activations, social media amplification and influencer marketing.
