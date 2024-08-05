MediaHeads 360 marks 7 years of changing lives with the 2025 Women’s Month Bursary Competition
This year, three dynamic women working in South Africa’s advertising and media agencies will receive bursaries to study Digital Marketing at Red & Yellow Creative School of Business, a leading institution in creative and marketing education.
“This competition is a cornerstone of our commitment to growing the industry by supporting the women who help shape it,” says Candy Dempers, managing director at MediaHeads 360. “We’re not just celebrating women this August – we’re investing in their future.”
A legacy of upliftment
With 80% of the MediaHeads 360 team made up of women, and more than 20 bursaries awarded since the programme’s inception, the agency’s dedication to real transformation in the sector is well-established.
“Every year, we are inspired by the passion and ambition of the women who enter,” adds Kantha Govender, general manager at MediaHeads 360. “We’re proud to support their growth and be a stepping stone on their path to success.”
How to apply
To enter, eligible candidates must be:
- female,
- employed by a South African advertising or media agency,
- a South African citizen and EE candidate.
Applicants should submit a 100-word motivational email describing why this bursary would be a game-changer in their professional journey. Send entries to az.oc.063sdaehaidem@tnelat.
Key dates:
Learn more and read the full terms and conditions at mediaheads360.co.za.
Media contact: Kantha Govender, general manager, MediaHeads 360 | phone 011 590 4553 | email az.oc.063sdaehaidem@ahtnak.
- MediaHeads 360 marks 7 years of changing lives with the 2025 Women’s Month Bursary Competition07 Aug 10:18
- To listen is to learn01 Aug 09:55
- The voices that grow (with) us02 Jul 15:11
- MediaHeads 360 and Media Host join forces to redefine community radio advertising15 Apr 09:54
- The future of marketing is storified27 Mar 12:30
Related
MediaHeads 360 and Media Host join forces to redefine community radio advertising 15 Apr 2025 The future of marketing is storified 27 Mar 2025 The hidden cost of dull, bland and boring 3 Mar 2025 What the MediaHeads are thinking: Local creative makes cents 30 Sep 2024 What the MediaHeads are thinking: Career(ing) 30 Aug 2024 MediaHeads 360 celebrates 6 years of empowering women in marketing with its 2024 bursary competition! 5 Aug 2024