MediaHeads 360 marks 7 years of changing lives with the 2025 Women’s Month Bursary Competition

MediaHeads 360, a proudly female-led specialist creative and media agency driving transformation in the marketing space, is thrilled to announce the launch of its 2025 Women’s Month Bursary Competition. Now in its seventh year, this impactful initiative once again empowers women in media and advertising with the opportunity to unlock their potential through education.
Issued by MediaHeads 360
7 Aug 2025
7 Aug 2025
This year, three dynamic women working in South Africa’s advertising and media agencies will receive bursaries to study Digital Marketing at Red & Yellow Creative School of Business, a leading institution in creative and marketing education.

“This competition is a cornerstone of our commitment to growing the industry by supporting the women who help shape it,” says Candy Dempers, managing director at MediaHeads 360. “We’re not just celebrating women this August – we’re investing in their future.”

A legacy of upliftment

With 80% of the MediaHeads 360 team made up of women, and more than 20 bursaries awarded since the programme’s inception, the agency’s dedication to real transformation in the sector is well-established.

“Every year, we are inspired by the passion and ambition of the women who enter,” adds Kantha Govender, general manager at MediaHeads 360. “We’re proud to support their growth and be a stepping stone on their path to success.”

How to apply

To enter, eligible candidates must be:

  • female,
  • employed by a South African advertising or media agency,
  • a South African citizen and EE candidate.

Applicants should submit a 100-word motivational email describing why this bursary would be a game-changer in their professional journey. Send entries to az.oc.063sdaehaidem@tnelat.

Key dates:

  • Entries open: 6 August 2025
  • Entries close: 20 August 2025
  • Winners announced: 27 August 2025

    Learn more and read the full terms and conditions at mediaheads360.co.za.

    Media contact: Kantha Govender, general manager, MediaHeads 360 | phone 011 590 4553 | email az.oc.063sdaehaidem@ahtnak.

    MediaHeads 360
    MediaHeads 360 delivers integrated, programming focused and strategic marketing campaigns which include television, radio, content marketing, activations, social media amplification and influencer marketing.
