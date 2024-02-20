MediaHeads 360 and Media Host join forces to redefine community radio advertising

MediaHeads 360 is proud to announce a groundbreaking partnership with Media Host to transform the landscape of community radio advertising in South Africa.

The joint initiative is rolling out advanced monitoring technology at community radio stations nationwide and will provide advertisers with independent, verifiable proof that their ads are aired as scheduled. This collaboration aims to encourage advertiser confidence, enhance station credibility, and boost revenue for community broadcasters.

Traditionally, many community radio stations have struggled to provide advertisers with real-time proof of airtime due to their reliance on internet-dependent streaming services which are vulnerable to connection drops. However, with Media Host’s new recording devices, these challenges become a thing of the past.

"Community radio plays a vital role in South Africa's media ecosystem, but has historically faced challenges in providing the accountability that advertisers require," said Candy Dempers, managing director at MediaHeads 360. "Our partnership with Media Host addresses this gap by equipping stations with tools that ensure full transparency while maintaining the authentic connection to local audiences that makes community radio so powerful."

Bridging the accountability gap

Through this partnership, MediaHeads 360 and Media Host are introducing technology where recording devices ensure a 100% accurate record of aired content, allowing community radio stations to offer advertisers full transparency and accountability.

Phase one has commenced from the group of stations where historical reporting wasn’t previously possible. These early installations mark the start of a broader phased approach, with plans to equip more community radio stations across the country in the coming months. “This project is a huge step forward for community radio. Advertisers need trust and accountability. With this technology, we are giving them that assurance while also empowering stations with new revenue opportunities,” says Antonio Chetty, business development manager at Media Host.

A partnership built on innovation: Empowering community radio

The partnership delivers transformative benefits across the community radio sector. Advertisers now gain access to comprehensive verification reports that confirm their campaigns are reaching intended audiences. For community stations, this technology represents a significant advancement in professional standing, elevating their status among brands and agencies seeking reliable media partners. Perhaps most importantly, this initiative creates a more level playing field, allowing smaller broadcasters to compete for advertising revenue previously directed primarily toward larger commercial stations.

“Community media plays an essential role in informing, educating, and uplifting local audiences, yet it often lacks the tools and resources needed to compete on equal footing with larger broadcasters. At Media Host, we believe in the power of community media and its ability to drive meaningful engagement,” says Shanaaz Nel, CEO of Media Host. “By providing reliable monitoring technology, we are not only ensuring advertisers get the accountability they need, but we are also empowering community stations with the credibility and insights necessary to grow and thrive in an increasingly data-driven media landscape.”

This rollout marks the beginning of a broader vision that will see every radio station, regardless of size or geographic location, being able to provide data-backed proof of advertising performance. As more stations come on board, MediaHeads 360 and Media Host are paving the way for a more accountable, data-driven future for South African radio advertising, supporting the sustainability of community broadcasting.

"At MediaHeads 360, we've always believed in the untapped potential of community radio," Dempers continued. "This partnership highlights our commitment to developing innovative solutions that benefit both advertisers and media platforms. By bridging the gap between accountability and community engagement, we're creating new opportunities for brands to connect with diverse audiences while supporting the sustainability of local broadcasting."

The partnership represents a significant step toward creating a more inclusive and transparent radio advertising ecosystem in South Africa. As MediaHeads 360 and Media Host continue to expand this initiative, they aim to set new standards for accountability and performance in community broadcasting. We also acknowledge the support of Radio Active Media as a key partner working alongside community stations to help bring this initiative to life.

About MediaHeads 360

At MediaHeads 360, we pride ourselves on being a radio and content specialist media agency, delivering impactful content and campaigns that resonate with diverse audiences across all of South Africa's official languages. Our expertise in radio, particularly community radio, sets us apart. With over 20 years in the business (since 2005, formerly trading as RadioHeads), we bring a wealth of experience to the table.



