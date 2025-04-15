Col'Cacchio enters new era with Col'Cacchio Go

As South Africa’s fast-food industry faces mounting pressures from inflation, shifting consumer habits, and an increasingly competitive landscape, Col’Cacchio is stepping up with an innovative response: Col’Cacchio Go.

Image supplied

More than just another quick service restaurant (QSR), this new format is designed to bridge the gap between premium restaurant-quality meals and the demand for fast, affordable, and convenient at-home dining.

“With Col’Cacchio GO, we’re delivering the same craftsmanship and authenticity that has defined our brand for over 32 years, but in a format that meets today’s fast-moving consumer needs,” says Etienne Pieterse, group CEO of Col’Cacchio.

“South Africans are looking for more than just a meal — they want value, convenience, and quality. We’ve created Col’Cacchio GO to deliver all three.”

The first Col’Cacchio Go location opened in Westlake Cape Town on 10 April, marking the start of an ambitious rollout across South Africa.

Several key locations are already in discussion, with a focus on high-traffic urban areas where demand for premium at-home dining and delivery is growing.

A growing market for elevated home dining

South Africa’s QSR industry is at a crossroads. While global QSR sales near $1tn, growth in the sector has slowed.

Locally, research shows that while 54% of South Africans have purchased fast food in the past year, consumer footfall across nine of the top ten QSR brands has declined over the past two years.

Image supplied

Budget-conscious customers are rethinking their choices, and the lines between QSR, fast-casual dining, and grocery retail are increasingly blurred.

Despite this, the demand for high-quality, convenient food remains strong. Col’Cacchio Go taps into this trend by offering an upscale alternative to mass-market fast food, blending the artisanal flavours and high-quality ingredients of a full-service restaurant with the speed and accessibility of takeaway.

A smart investment in the future of dining

With a franchise investment starting from R2m, Col’Cacchio Go presents a compelling opportunity for investors looking to enter the evolving QSR space. The model is designed for scalability, with lower operational overheads and a focus on high-margin, high-demand offerings.

“Our model prioritises efficiency and customer satisfaction while keeping operational costs lean,” says Pieterse.

“We see Col’Cacchio Go as more than a restaurant concept — it’s a future-proof investment in the next evolution of dining.”

For over three decades, Col’Cacchio has been synonymous with quality Italian-inspired dining. With the launch of Col’Cacchio Go, the brand is expanding its legacy, ensuring that great food remains within reach—whether customers choose to dine in, take out, or have their meals delivered straight to their doorstep.