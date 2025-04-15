Omo's Stay Unbeatable campaign partners with Olympian Caster Semenya and SA Rugby

Omo recently partnered with Olympian Caster Semenya and SA Rugby for its new Stay Unbeatable campaign, which champions resilience and perseverance.

Omo’s Game Day

The collaboration was launched at Omo’s Game Day at the Inanda Club in Sandton on 10 April 2025, where influencers, members of the media, Semenya, as well as Springbok players Pieter-Steph du Toit, Willie Le Roux, Mannie Libbok, and Elrich Louw participated in a range of physical activities.

Inspiration behind the campaign

“We fundamentally believe that dirt is a mark of a life well lived,” said Mphothe Elizabeth Mokwena, Unilever’s Homecare marketing lead of Southern Africa.

“And so, with this new campaign," she continued, "it's an evolution of what we've always been saying, but we felt there was an essence of sports, grit, and resilience that we really wanted to champion behind, and let every South African know that regardless of where they are playing, they need to continue to play on because you are only unbeatable if you keep playing. It's the moment you stop that you become beatable, right?”

Collaboration with Caster Semenya

At the centre of the campaign is a recently launched television advert featuring Semenya.

The message of the campaign is to continue moving forward through adversity and to embrace the challenges that come with growth.

Speaking at the event, she linked her own experiences to the campaign’s message. “I know what it means to push through obstacles, to fight for what you believe in, and to never back down,” she said.

Semenya’s presence underscores its focus on perseverance.

As a two-time Olympic gold medallist, she represents the strength to define oneself in the face of difficulty.

“When we looked at it, nobody else had the resilient spirit.” Said Mokwena. “Nobody else has gone through so many challenges, privately and publicly, like Caster Semenya, but she is always a person who enters the room with the biggest smile, with the most bravery.

“She's defining what winning looks like on her terms, and that's something that we also wanted to say, that it's not always going to look the same. Winning doesn't always mean getting the gold medal. It's the spirit of trying, and that is unbeatable.”

Collaboration with SA Rugby

SA Rugby CEO Rian Oberholzer welcomed the partnership, calling it a new venture for the organisation.

“Rugby is more than a game. It’s a test of resilience, endurance, and unity, the attributes with which Omo is associated,” he said.

He added that the collaboration offers a chance to connect rugby with South Africa in a new way.

Explaining the decision to collaborate with SA Rugby, Mokwena underlined the alignment between the resilience of the Springboks and the message of the campaign.

“When we talk about the Boks,” she remarked, “who else is the most unbeaten team in the world?”

How Omo stays unbeatable

When asked how Omo continues to stay relevant after 70 years, Mokwena highlighted the brand’s focus on innovation and staying closely connected to everyday challenges.

“Our job is to be obsessed with the problems that people have in their laundry process,” she said, emphasising how the team looks at common struggles like tough stains—from gravy and beetroot to “blood, sweat, and tears.”

“We know that we have a formulation that will remove those stains easily,” she added. “So go ahead and get dirty. Don't worry about the dirt. Worry about acquiring the experiences because Omo’s got your back!”