Marketing & Media Marketing
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress OfficesCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceIAB Bookmarks AwardsOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

Howard AudioGagasi FMmyrklRed October TechnologiesDentsuBusiness and Arts South AfricaAlgoa FMDaily MaverickVicinity MediaDoubleShiftHelmTDMCVarsity VibeKantarHOT 102.7FMEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Marketing & Media Marketing

    Omo's Stay Unbeatable campaign partners with Olympian Caster Semenya and SA Rugby

    Omo recently partnered with Olympian Caster Semenya and SA Rugby for its new Stay Unbeatable campaign, which champions resilience and perseverance.
    Aa-isha HassiemBy Aa-isha Hassiem
    15 Apr 2025
    15 Apr 2025
    Images supplied.
    Images supplied.

    Omo’s Game Day

    The collaboration was launched at Omo’s Game Day at the Inanda Club in Sandton on 10 April 2025, where influencers, members of the media, Semenya, as well as Springbok players Pieter-Steph du Toit, Willie Le Roux, Mannie Libbok, and Elrich Louw participated in a range of physical activities.

    Omo's Stay Unbeatable campaign partners with Olympian Caster Semenya and SA Rugby

    Inspiration behind the campaign

    “We fundamentally believe that dirt is a mark of a life well lived,” said Mphothe Elizabeth Mokwena, Unilever’s Homecare marketing lead of Southern Africa.

    “And so, with this new campaign," she continued, "it's an evolution of what we've always been saying, but we felt there was an essence of sports, grit, and resilience that we really wanted to champion behind, and let every South African know that regardless of where they are playing, they need to continue to play on because you are only unbeatable if you keep playing. It's the moment you stop that you become beatable, right?”

    Collaboration with Caster Semenya

    At the centre of the campaign is a recently launched television advert featuring Semenya.

    The message of the campaign is to continue moving forward through adversity and to embrace the challenges that come with growth.

    Speaking at the event, she linked her own experiences to the campaign’s message. “I know what it means to push through obstacles, to fight for what you believe in, and to never back down,” she said.

    Semenya’s presence underscores its focus on perseverance.

    As a two-time Olympic gold medallist, she represents the strength to define oneself in the face of difficulty.

    “When we looked at it, nobody else had the resilient spirit.” Said Mokwena. “Nobody else has gone through so many challenges, privately and publicly, like Caster Semenya, but she is always a person who enters the room with the biggest smile, with the most bravery.

    “She's defining what winning looks like on her terms, and that's something that we also wanted to say, that it's not always going to look the same. Winning doesn't always mean getting the gold medal. It's the spirit of trying, and that is unbeatable.”

    Omo's Stay Unbeatable campaign partners with Olympian Caster Semenya and SA Rugby

    Collaboration with SA Rugby

    SA Rugby CEO Rian Oberholzer welcomed the partnership, calling it a new venture for the organisation.

    “Rugby is more than a game. It’s a test of resilience, endurance, and unity, the attributes with which Omo is associated,” he said.

    He added that the collaboration offers a chance to connect rugby with South Africa in a new way.

    Explaining the decision to collaborate with SA Rugby, Mokwena underlined the alignment between the resilience of the Springboks and the message of the campaign.

    “When we talk about the Boks,” she remarked, “who else is the most unbeaten team in the world?”

    Omo's Stay Unbeatable campaign partners with Olympian Caster Semenya and SA Rugby

    How Omo stays unbeatable

    When asked how Omo continues to stay relevant after 70 years, Mokwena highlighted the brand’s focus on innovation and staying closely connected to everyday challenges.

    “Our job is to be obsessed with the problems that people have in their laundry process,” she said, emphasising how the team looks at common struggles like tough stains—from gravy and beetroot to “blood, sweat, and tears.”

    “We know that we have a formulation that will remove those stains easily,” she added. “So go ahead and get dirty. Don't worry about the dirt. Worry about acquiring the experiences because Omo’s got your back!”

    Read more: Springboks, Olympics, SA Rugby, OMO, Caster Semenya, marketing campaign, Springboks, Aa-isha Hassiem
    Share this article
    NextOptions

    About Aa-isha Hassiem

    Content Assistant at Bizcommunity
    Related
    OptionsNext
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz