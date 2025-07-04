New online tool for identifying invasive alien plant species

Effective management of invasive alien vegetation is one of the most critical ways to protect South Africa’s natural water sources. According to WWF South Africa’s Water Gains Calculator Tool, in 2025 alone, over 3.3 billion litres of water were restored by clearing just 1 367 hectares of invasive vegetation in the Western Cape.

As part of the work to address the challenge of invasive alien plants and their impact on natural ecosystems and water source areas, Nedbank, in partnership with WWF South Africa, has launched a new, free online tool to assist in identifying invasive alien plant species.

This tool also supports landowners and businesses in mitigating financial risks associated with property devaluation, reduced land productivity, and non-compliance with environmental regulations. Invasive alien plants can significantly lower the ecological and economic value of land by degrading soil quality, reducing water availability, and diminishing biodiversity. These impacts can lead to lower property valuations and increased costs for land rehabilitation and legal compliance. By enabling early identification and management of invasive species, the tool helps landowners protect the long-term value of their assets, avoid penalties under the National Environmental Management: Biodiversity Act, and improve land productivity.

In regions like the Western Cape and Mpumalanga, studies have shown that clearing invasive vegetation not only restores billions of litres of water annually, but also enhances carbon sequestration, timber value, and overall land usability. This makes proactive management a financially sound strategy for landowners, conservationists, and agricultural stakeholders alike.

The website, www.alieninvasiveresources.co.za, lists over 370 alien invasive plants found across South Africa. It is an easy-to-use online resource that categorises plants according to region, climate and preferred habitat, in line with the National Environmental Management: Biodiversity Act, 10 of 2004.

It also includes information on the legal requirements and management regulations for these species. The site is mobile-friendly, making it a convenient pocket-size guide for landowners and users across the country.

“Invasive alien plants pose a serious threat to land productivity, water availability and long-term property value. This tool gives our clients the ability to identify and manage these species early, helping them protect their land assets, comply with environmental regulations, and make informed decisions that support both ecological and financial sustainability,” says Cobus De Bruyn, head: agriculture CVP at Nedbank.

In a water-scarce country like South Africa, managing invasive alien species is critical to protecting our natural water source areas and ensuring freshwater availability for all – from rural communities to urban economies.

To explore the tool, go to IAP/TOPS Digital Resource Hub.



