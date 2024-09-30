CHEP and WWF South Africa join forces to champion nature conservation

CHEP, a global leader in sustainable supply chain solutions, has partnered with WWF South Africa, a globally respected conservation organisation. This collaboration seeks to enhance regenerative agriculture, strengthen water resource management and bolster biodiversity stewardship initiatives within the Southern Drakensberg region, setting a benchmark for integrated sustainability practices.

Initiated in June 2023, this 18-month project specifically targeted the uMzimkhulu Catchment area which holds the majority of CHEPs timber plantations. This area is identified as a Strategic Water Source Area in KwaZulu-Natal, which is critical for water security and biodiversity conservation. The partnership underscores CHEP and WWF’s shared sustainability goals, which align with South Africa’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the wider international commitments established at the United Nations Conference of Parties (COP). These frameworks underline the necessity of coordinated environmental stewardship to ensure resilience and sustainability in vulnerable ecosystems.

Since the inception of this partnership, significant strides have been made, impacting local communities and ecosystems. Over 1,400 individuals across approximately 287 households have benefited from enhanced access to clean, potable water through the effective protection and restoration of local natural springs. This improvement significantly elevates public health standards and enhances the overall community well-being.

Additionally, the initiative has directly supported local livelihoods by training and employing five community members as water monitors. These individuals are tasked with actively safeguarding critical water resources against contamination and misuse, ensuring long-term sustainability.

Economic empowerment has also been a key outcome of this project. The Rangeland Management component of the project has successfully facilitated three mobile livestock auctions, generating over R2.2 million in turnover. These financial resources directly support local farmers, encouraging sustainable farming practices, and enhancing the economic resilience of the broader community.

The formal protection of nearly 2,000 hectares of ecologically critical land has been accomplished under this partnership. This decisive step plays an essential role in preserving biodiversity, protecting vital ecosystems, and promoting sustainable land management practices.

“CHEPs partnership with WWF underscores our unwavering dedication to sustainability and our commitment to creating positive, tangible impacts on both the environment and local communities," said Marietjie Brown, sustainability and government affairs lead for Africa, Middle East and Türkiye at CHEP. "As we mark the successful completion of phase one of the project, we remain excited about the journey ahead. We strongly believe that impactful partnerships can drive sustainable economic growth alongside responsible environmental stewardship."

This partnership exemplifies the effectiveness of public-private partnerships in addressing complex environmental challenges. By harnessing corporate leadership and conservation expertise, this partnership sets a high standard for achieving meaningful and measurable sustainability outcomes, both nationally and internationally, reflecting the spirit and commitments outlined by the global community during COP discussions.

"This initiative clearly illustrates the critical importance of integrated and collaborative approaches to environmental management and sustainability," commented Pavs Pillay, corporate partnerships and behaviour change lead at WWF South Africa. "Our collective efforts have already delivered substantial environmental and socio-economic benefits in the Southern Drakensberg, demonstrating the powerful impact of strategic cooperation in advancing conservation and community development."

The completion of phase one marks an important step in CHEPs ongoing partnership with WWF South Africa. Building on the progress achieved, CHEP is committed to continuing this collaboration to deepen impact and drive long-term sustainability for communities and the environment.



