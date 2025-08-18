South Africa
Energy & Mining Gold
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

IAB Bookmarks AwardsWomen's MonthCannes LionsAfrica MonthYouth MonthBizTrendsBizTrendsTVMandela MonthOrchids and OnionsMore Sections..

In the news

Edge GrowthUnitransAir Products South AfricaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

More...

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Uganda launches major Chinese-backed gold mine to boost economy

    Uganda has inaugurated its first large-scale gold mine, a $250m Chinese-owned project in the country's east that will also refine the bullion to 99.9% purity, according to a statement from the president's office.
    18 Aug 2025
    18 Aug 2025
    Image credit: Marko Ivanov on Unsplash
    Image credit: Marko Ivanov on Unsplash

    The landlocked East African country, which has a variety of minerals including copper, cobalt and iron ore, wants to expand its mining industry and position itself as a major gold producer and exporter.

    Last year, Uganda raised $3.4bn from gold exports, according to central bank data, about 37% of the country's total export revenue. The figure includes the re-export of gold brought into the country, with nearly all its domestic production from small-scale artisanal miners.

    While its gold export earnings have increased in recent years, it is still far behind Africa's largest bullion producer, Ghana, which raised $11.6bn from shipments of the metal last year.

    "In order to wake up in the minerals sector, we must have full value addition for all minerals like gold, lithium, tin, among others," President Yoweri Museveni said in a statement.

    The Wagagai Gold Mining Project, owned by Wagagai Mining (U) Limited and covering just over nine square kilometres in Busia district, was inaugurated by Museveni.

    The plant, which has started operations, is expected to process 5,000 tonnes of gold ore per day and produce about 1.2 metric tonnes of refined gold a year, according to the statement. That compares to Uganda's total domestic production of just 0.0042 tons in 2023.

    Uganda will use the revenue generated by exporting gold to develop assets such as power stations and the country's railway, Museveni said.

    Landlocked Uganda is currently constructing a €2.7bn standard gauge railway to reduce the cost of transporting its exports and imports via neighbouring Kenya.

    Read more: Ghana, exports, imports, copper, Uganda, tin, gold, cobalt, power stations, Railway, iron ore, gold mine, gold mining, lithium
    Share this article
    NextOptions

    Source: Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

    Go to: https://www.reuters.com/
    Related
    OptionsNext
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz