Anglo American and Teck merger gets shareholder approval

Anglo American has announced that its merger of equals with Teck Resources Limited has been approved following a shareholder vote.

The two companies will combine to form Anglo Teck, headquartered in Canada.

Anglo American CEO, Duncan Wanblad, said the approval marks a major milestone.

“We are extremely pleased to have received such strong support both from shareholders and stakeholders alike.

“Today marks a major milestone towards forming Anglo Teck – a global critical minerals champion, headquartered in Canada, and a top five global copper producer.

The new global critical minerals champion and copper producer is expected to offer investors more than 70% exposure to copper.

Wanblad added, “Bringing together the best of both companies, Anglo Teck is set up to deliver outstanding value for shareholders of both companies – in the near term through a unique combination of industrial and other synergies, and in the longer term by applying proven capabilities to exceptional growth optionality, offering investors more than 70% exposure to copper."

Even though the merger has received shareholder approval, its completion remains subject to approval under the Investment Canada Act and competition and regulatory approvals in various jurisdictions worldwide.

“Looking ahead, we will continue to work closely with Teck and the regulatory authorities across various jurisdictions during the course of 2026 to obtain the necessary approvals to progress towards completion,” said Wanblad.