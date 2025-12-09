Young talent from university campuses across SA rise to the challenge at the Greenovate Awards

The 2025 Greenovate Awards marked a decade of student-driven sustainability innovation for the built environment. Created in 2015 by Growthpoint Properties (JSE: GRT) in partnership with the Green Building Council South Africa (GBCSA), the awards continue to recognise the ingenuity of South African university students as they tackle real-world challenges in property and engineering.

Originally conceived to bridge the gap between academia and industry, the awards are now a well-established fixture in the sector, and Greenovate has grown into the country’s leading platform for student sustainability solutions.

This year's awards saw 29 students from eight universities participate, submitting projects on topics ranging from pee-cycling to the affordability of 3D-printed recycled concrete walls, how greenwashing influences building contractors, and how capital providers for affordable housing view green developments. The winners were announced at a gala dinner held in Sandton.

In the engineering category, the University of Cape Town (UCT) received top honours for a project on the feasibility of producing fertiliser from urine at public event venues such as Cape Town Stadium. The University of Pretoria (UP) claimed second place with a project on using compost to heat water to temperatures needed to ensure safe drinking. UP also took third place with a study showing that partial replacement of cement with fly ash and slag can produce more sustainable concrete without compromising structural integrity or durability.

In the property category, UCT won first place with a project on the financial benefits of certified water efficiency for residential units. UP took second for exploring atmospheric water harvesting as an alternative water supply. UCT also took third with a focus on an optimal model for living walls in the Western Cape.

The International Finance Corporation (IFC) Excellence in Design for Greater Efficiency (EDGE) Award was presented to Justine Braaf and Benjamin van Rhyn of UCT for their work on the financial benefits of water efficiency for EDGE residential units in the Western Cape.

To celebrate its tenth anniversary, this year’s awards introduced two new categories focused on implementation potential and alignment with global ESG goals, reflecting the competition’s ongoing evolution and its impact on the future of green building in South Africa.

The Sustainability in Action Award – for the engineering project with the best potential to be implemented within Growthpoint’s portfolio or systems – was awarded to Stellenbosch University’s Hannah Counihan for her project assessing non-stationary extreme rainfall and hydrological design implications in the Western Cape. Judges highlighted the project’s relevance to Growthpoint’s sustainability objectives, ease of implementation and measurable impact.

The Transformative Impact Award recognises the property, quantity surveying or construction project that demonstrates the strongest alignment with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and overall ESG performance. It was awarded to Viwe Duma of the University of Johannesburg for exploring investor and funder perceptions of green developments and green certification in the affordable housing sector.

Engelbert Binedell, chief operating officer of Growthpoint Properties, says: "Greenovate has grown to become a platform for real innovation in our sector. Every year we see these students bring fresh ideas and practical thinking to challenges we face today, and every year their solutions are bolder and better suited to put into practice. Reaching the ten-year milestone is a proud moment for Growthpoint. We’re investing in the future of the built environment by backing the people who will shape it."

Lisa Reynolds, CEO of GBCSA, says, “GBCSA is immensely proud to be a founding partner of Greenovate, and it’s inspiring to see how the competition has grown from strength to strength over the past decade. Each year, these students remind us of the innovation and optimism shaping the future of our sector. Their solutions tackle real-world challenges head-on and spark sustainability journeys that will play a vital role in South Africa’s green economy.”

Engelbert Binedell, chief operating officer, Growthpoint Properties Lisa Reynolds, CEO of the Green Building Council of South Africa

Prizes to advance planet purpose

The top three winners in both categories received a share of nearly R150,000 in prize money. Additional prizes included GBCSA Accredited Professional (AP) Candidate courses and tickets to the annual GBCSA Convention, where top students are invited to present at the Innovation Stage – a career-defining opportunity to showcase their work to business leaders and influencers. The two new awards introduced this year are each worth R10,000 and sponsored by Growthpoint.

All participants benefit from valuable mentorship, networking opportunities and expert-led workshops. They gain access to the knowledge and support needed to translate their research into practical products or services for the property industry. The programme also helps build lasting networks and partnerships among participants.

Mentorship from market leaders

This year’s mentors for the property stream included Abigail Godsell of GBCSA, Iphendule Ndzipho and Hlologelo Manthose of WSP, Wardah Peters of Solid Green Consulting, Zanengcebo Mthembu of Emira Property Fund, Emash Mohlaba of Eskom, and Sinethemba Ndlovu of Zutari.

Engineering mentors included Alex Varughese of GBCSA, Mary-Anne Fetcher and Sean Moodley of Zutari, Thato Molapo and Wayne de Villiers of Solid Green Consulting, Kutlwano Dikgwatlhe of Johannesburg Water, Claudia Hedley of Metronomic and Siziwe Mulidi of Future Green Now.

Sector leaders at the judging table

The 2025 judges for the property category included Sustainability Specialist Anelisa Keke, Koketso Morakile of Absa, Natasha O’Reilly of Eris Property Group, Tsholofelo Lameck Makgwa of the City of Tshwane, Bakang Moeng of GBCSA, and Kushinga Kambarami of IFC.

Judges for the engineering category included Makhosazana Mthethwa of Solid Green, Craig Blankers of WSP, Mike Aldous of MPAMOT, Dash Coville of GBCSA, Marius Meyer of Growthpoint Properties, and Mischa Tessendorf of Attacq Limited.

The innovating, planet-shaping 2025 Greenovate Student Awards winners:

Engineering winners:

1st – Aqeelah Sharief, University of Cape Town: Exploring On-Site Nutrient Recovery and Water Reuse at the Cape Town Stadium

2nd – Georgia Shear, University of Pretoria: Water Sanitation System Through Compost Heating

3rd – Sai’an Dhayaram, University of Pretoria: Performance of Concrete Incorporating High Percentages of Fly Ash and Slag

Property winners:

1st – Justine Braaf and Benjamin van Rhyn, University of Cape Town: An investigation into the Financial Benefits of Water Efficiency for EDGE Residential Units in the Western Cape

2nd – Michael Walker and Anastacia Phalatse, University of Pretoria: Using Atmospheric Water Harvesting as an Alternative to Traditional Water Supply Methods

3rd – Samuel de Witt and Aiden Pringle, University of Cape Town: Living Walls in the Western Cape: The Optimal Model – A Quantity Surveyor’s Perspective

Other prize winners:

IFC Prize – Justine Braaf and Benjamin van Rhyn, University of Cape Town: An investigation into the Financial Benefits of Water Efficiency for EDGE Residential Units in the Western Cape



Transformative Impact – Viwe Duma, University of Johannesburg: Perceptions of Investors or Funders of Affordable Housing on Green Developments and Green Certification



Sustainability in Action – Hannah Counihan, Stellenbosch University: Assessing Non-Stationary Extreme Rainfall and Hydrological Design Implications in the Western Cape

Students from all South African universities are invited to participate in the Greenovate Awards each year and can register at www.greenovatecompetition.co.za/register



