Growthpoint reaches milestone of 12 net-zero carbon certifications

Growthpoint Properties (JSE: GRT) has reached a significant sustainability milestone with 12 net-zero carbon certification projects across its South African office and logistics and industrial portfolios, reflecting the company’s continued progress towards its long-term environmental and decarbonisation goals.

This achievement forms part of Growthpoint’s broader commitment to reaching net-zero certifications across 20 buildings by 2028, while supporting its ambition of carbon neutrality across its portfolio by 2050. The projects are aligned with the Green Building Council South Africa’s (GBCSA) Net Zero Carbon certification framework, which recognises buildings where operational carbon emissions are measured, reduced as far as possible, and balanced through renewable energy and verified offsets.

The portfolio includes a mix of premium office developments and high-performance logistics and industrial facilities, many of which combine rooftop solar photovoltaic (PV) installations, energy-efficient building systems and detailed energy monitoring technologies to reduce reliance on grid electricity and improve operational performance.

Engelbert Binedell, CEO, Growthpoint Properties Jason Reeves, Growthpoint Properties' head of asset management, industrial Timothy Irvine, head of asset management, office portfolio at Growthpoint Properties

“Reducing operational carbon emissions across our portfolio is an important part of how we future-proof our business, support our customers and contribute to the transition to a lower-carbon built environment,” says Engelbert Binedell, chief operating officer at Growthpoint Properties.

Binedell adds, “These projects demonstrate that meaningful decarbonisation in the property sector requires a combination of energy efficiency, renewable energy generation, data-driven operational management and long-term planning. Importantly, they also form part of a broader strategy to reduce reliance on carbon offsets over time as cleaner energy becomes more accessible and scalable.”

The logistics and industrial portfolio has proven a particularly strong contributor to Growthpoint’s net-zero carbon journey, with certifications achieved across assets including Monteer in Isando, Ebony in Meadowdale, Growthpoint Industrial Estate in Germiston, GIE Portions 1 & 2 of Erf 308 in Meadowdale, Meadowbrook Estate in Germiston, Trade Park in Mount Edgecombe and 20 Rustic Close in Durban North.

Several of these projects achieved substantial improvements in energy performance compared to typical industrial buildings (as defined by the GBCSA), supported by extensive rooftop solar PV installations and operational efficiency interventions. Monteer recorded a 79% improvement in energy performance, while Ebony achieved a 73% improvement and Growthpoint Industrial Estate recorded a 69% improvement.

Meadowbrook Estate, is particularly notable for achieving its net-zero carbon certification with 0% offsets, demonstrating how highly efficient buildings paired with on-site renewable energy can significantly reduce operational carbon reliance.

“The logistics and industrial sector presents significant opportunities to improve energy performance at scale, particularly through solar PV deployment, operational optimisation and better energy visibility,” says Jason Reeves, head of asset management for Growthpoint’s Logistics and Industrial Portfolio. “As customer expectations evolve and energy resilience becomes increasingly important, these certifications demonstrate that industrial properties can achieve meaningful operational carbon reductions while continuing to support efficient logistics and distribution operations.”

To support the certifications, Growthpoint’s industrial portfolio also purchased carbon credits from the Verra-registered Orizon CarbonCrop programme, marking the first credits procured from the initiative. In several projects, renewable energy certificates (RECs) were also used to address emissions linked to electricity procured from the national grid.

Within the office portfolio, certified buildings include 144 Oxford in Rosebank, Exxaro Lakeside 2 in Centurion, Inanda Greens Business Park in Sandton, 33 Bree & 30 Waterkant in Cape Town and the Longkloof offices within the mixed-use precinct in Cape Town.

Many of these buildings incorporate high-performance façades, efficient HVAC systems, daylight harvesting technologies and rooftop solar PV systems designed to improve energy efficiency and occupant comfort while reducing operational emissions. At Exxaro Lakeside 2, strategic interventions contributed to a 50% improvement in energy performance compared to a typical office building (per the GBCSA definition), while Inanda Greens Business Park achieved a 71% improvement.

According to Timothy Irvine, head of asset management for Growthpoint’s Office Portfolio, the growing focus on sustainability among occupiers is progressively shaping the future of premium office space.

“Customers are increasingly looking for cost-efficient workspace that supports both their operational and sustainability objectives,” says Irvine. “Net-zero carbon certifications are becoming an important part of demonstrating a building’s resource savings and associated cost savings, while creating resilient, future-focused office environments that combine energy performance, tenant wellbeing and long-term operational efficiency.”

Growthpoint’s broader decarbonisation strategy includes increased focus on energy efficiency, rooftop solar expansion, renewable energy wheeling and long-term renewable power purchase agreements designed to reduce dependence on carbon-intensive electricity supply over time.

In 2023, Growthpoint signed a long-term power purchase agreement with Etana Energy that will wheel approximately 195GWh of renewable electricity annually to selected properties across South Africa once fully implemented. The initiative is expected to support a growing number of Growthpoint properties becoming eligible for future net-zero carbon certification while reducing reliance on offsets over time.

Growthpoint currently holds 141 green building certifications across the portfolio, emphasising the scale of its ongoing investment in sustainable property performance and operational resilience.

“As South Africa’s property sector continues to navigate energy insecurity, climate risk and evolving tenant expectations, Growthpoint’s expanding portfolio of net-zero carbon projects reinforces its position at the forefront of sustainable commercial property development and operations in the country,” concludes Binedell.



