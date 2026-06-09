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    Growthpoint and Threads for iKasi bring warmth and dignity to Tembisa learners for a 2nd year

    Growthpoint Properties (JSE:GRT), in collaboration with the non-profit organisation Threads for iKasi Foundation and on behalf of its employees, has donated 50 full winter school uniforms to learners at Zitikeni Secondary School in Kopanong Section, Tembisa. The handover ceremony, held at the school on Friday, 29 May 2026, marks the second consecutive year of this employee-driven initiative and deepens a partnership rooted in dignity and educational support.
    Issued by Catchwords
    9 Jun 2026
    9 Jun 2026
    Growthpoint and Threads for iKasi bring warmth and dignity to Tembisa learners for a 2nd year

    Each complete uniform package includes a jersey, drymac, trousers with shirt, shoes, socks and a winter beanie. The donations form part of Growthpoint's G² (Growthpoint Gives) programme, which enables team members to actively participate in upliftment efforts in the communities where they live and work.

    Zitikeni Secondary School serves 1,828 learners and has demonstrated steady academic commitment across its grades. At matric level, the school achieved a 72.4% pass rate, of which approximately a third were bachelor passes.

    “We are deeply grateful to Growthpoint Properties and Threads for iKasi for choosing Zitikeni Secondary School as a recipient of this initiative. For many of our learners, receiving a complete school uniform removes a significant barrier to academic achievement. It sends a message that they and their education matters. This kind of support strengthens the entire school community, and we look forward to seeing the impact it has on our learners' confidence, attendance and achievement,” says Page Mahlangu, principal of Zitikeni Secondary School

    Threads for iKasi's 1,000 Uniforms initiative was born from a direct understanding of the challenges facing Tembisa's youth. Too many feel excluded simply because they do not have a proper uniform – a quiet but powerful source of discouragement and discomfort. Through this initiative, the foundation aims to promote dignity and confidence, to help children walk into school with pride, and to remind young people that their community believes in them and that their dreams are valid.

    “Returning to Tembisa for a second year alongside Growthpoint Properties reinforces what we have always believed – real impact is built through consistent and intentional partnerships. Every uniform we hand over is more than just clothing; it is dignity, confidence and a reminder to learners and their families that their future matters. We are proud to continue this journey with Growthpoint and to keep stitching that golden thread of care, hope and opportunity into the lives of learners who deserve every chance to succeed,” says Khabo Mnguni, co-founder of Threads for iKasi.

    This second year of partnership reflects the enduring values at the heart of Growthpoint's G² programme, which encourages employees to lead with empathy and to take an active role in the communities around them. Through G², every Growthpoint team member also receives eight hours annually to participate in volunteer activities, making social impact a shared value across the organisation.

    "Repeating our partnership with Threads for iKasi reflects Growthpoint’s belief that corporate responsibility is a sustained commitment. Last year highlighted the profound difference that something as fundamental as school uniform can make to a child's sense of self and their ability to focus on learning. We are proud to extend that support to Zitikeni Secondary School this year, and we remain committed to building partnerships with community organisations that create real, lasting impact,” says Shawn Theunissen, head of corporate social responsibility and transformation at Growthpoint Properties.

    Growthpoint Properties' CSR approach is grounded in responsible corporate citizenship and a belief that meaningful change happens through people, not just programmes. The G² initiative continues to demonstrate that when employees are empowered to give back, the results are woven into the fabric of communities.

    To date, Threads for iKasi has supported over 10 schools and over 1,000 learners through various initiatives in Gauteng and the Eastern Cape.

    Read more: Growthpoint Properties, Shawn Theunissen, Catchwords
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    Catchwords
    Catchwords is born out of one of the original real estate and retail property marketing and communication agencies in South Africa. We think strategically, stand for simplicity and work with agility.
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