Growthpoint Healthcare Property Holdings expands Busamed Gateway Private Hospital

New theatre, ICU and high care beds and adult ward to significantly boost capacity at KwaZulu-Natal hospital.

Growthpoint Healthcare Property Holdings (GHPH), South Africa’s first fund dedicated exclusively to healthcare and wellness real estate, and Busamed, the award-winning South African private hospital group, are nearing completion of a major expansion of Busamed Gateway Private Hospital, Umhlanga Ridge, KwaZulu-Natal.

The R60m extension marks the latest investment by GHPH, furthering its strategy to grow and upgrade South Africa’s private healthcare infrastructure. Managed by Growthpoint Investment Partners – the fund management business of Growthpoint Properties (JSE: GRT), South Africa’s leading real estate investment trust – GHPH has approximately R7.3bn in assets under management across a portfolio of licensed healthcare facilities.

Busamed Gateway Private Hospital is a pioneering, purpose-built hospital. Its expansion increases the hospital’s surgical capacity with a seventh operating theatre, which has been operational since January 2026. It has also opened a new 18-bed unit, with 12 ICU beds and six high care beds.

A new 30-bed adult ward, including six isolation units, is under construction and is expected to open in the third quarter of 2026.

Farhana Russell, fund manager at Growthpoint Healthcare Property Holdings

“The expansion of Busamed Gateway Private Hospital reflects exactly the kind of value-creating investment GHPH seeks to make. By partnering with world-class operators such as Busamed, we are expanding hospital capacity in Umhlanga and the broader KwaZulu-Natal region while building the healthcare infrastructure South Africa needs,” says Farhana Russell, fund manager at Growthpoint Healthcare Property Holdings.

Rafeek Nakooda, hospital manager at Busamed Gateway Private Hospital, says: “This expansion represents a meaningful step forward in strengthening our critical care capability. The addition of the new ICU and high care unit enhances our ability to manage increased volume of complex cases and deliver improved patient outcomes through a modern, specialised care environment.”

He adds: “This development follows the recent expansion and relocation of our emergency unit, which has already increased capacity and improved patient flow. Together, these investments enable a more efficient, integrated approach to care – from emergency access through to intensive treatment – reinforcing our commitment to meeting the growing healthcare needs of the region.”

The extension of Busamed Gateway deepens a well-established partnership. Three of GHPH’s hospital properties are operated by Busamed: Busamed Gateway Private Hospital in Umhlanga, Busamed Hillcrest Private Hospital in Durban, and Busamed Paardevlei Private Hospital in Cape Town. GHPH’s portfolio includes eight operational hospitals, a pharmaceutical warehousing and distribution facility and medical consulting rooms, as well as Auria Senior Living communities across South Africa.

GHPH is also investing in similar upgrades at Busamed Hillcrest Private Hospital, which are due for completion in the coming months, further strengthening healthcare infrastructure in KwaZulu-Natal.



