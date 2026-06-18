Transform your rental property with easy, tenant-friendly design updates

Owning a rental property often means striking a balance between creating an attractive living space and avoiding costly renovations between tenants. While many landlords prefer to keep interiors neutral and low-maintenance, there are simple, non-permanent ways to add warmth, character and visual appeal without committing to major changes.

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From removable wallpaper and soft furnishings to carefully chosen furniture and accessories, small design touches can make a rental property feel more inviting and marketable. Even when painting is not part of the plan, Dulux colour inspiration can help property owners create cohesive, appealing interiors that attract tenants and enhance the overall look and feel of a space.

Here are some practical options that will make your rental feel genuinely, authentically, homely:

Add colour with removable wallpaper and wall decals

Removable wallpaper and wall decals are a simple way to introduce colour, pattern and personality without making permanent changes. Whether you're drawn to the meditative depth of the Dulux Slow Swing indigo, warm terracottas of Mellow Flow, or serene neutrals, these innovative solutions deliver authentic colour impact with versatility.

Best of all, they peel away cleanly with zero damage, so you can refresh your space seasonally, experiment with bold palettes confidently, or transition between design moods as your lifestyle evolves.

They work especially well behind a bed, in an entrance area, or on a small feature wall where you want an immediate lift. Choose shades that echo your favourite Dulux palette, whether you prefer calming neutrals, rich blues, warm earth tones or playful accents. The benefit is flexibility: you can experiment with colour now and remove it later without damage.

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Layer colour through rugs, cushions and throws

Rugs, cushions, and throws aren't just accessories - they're your secret weapon for transforming a space. A rug can ground a room, cushions can add contrast, and throws can soften the overall look. Layer complementary colours to create genuine depth and visual interest. The key is to repeat colours in small ways, so the room feels considered rather than cluttered.

“Imagine a warm terracotta rug paired with soft sage green cushions, or a bold navy area rug grounding an otherwise neutral room. The beauty of textiles is that they can work together to tell a colour story that feels intentional and cohesive. Use a trusted colour palette to guide your choices, so every piece feels connected,” adds Palesa Ramaisa, Dulux colour expert.

Let your furniture do the talking

When you cannot paint the walls, furniture can carry the colour story. A bold armchair, painted sideboard, colourful stool or upholstered headboard can become the focal point of a room. Invest strategically in items that reflect the exact mood and feeling you want to create - whether that's bold, calm, creative, or sophisticated.

A vibrant velvet sofa in jewel tones or rich colours immediately becomes your room's hero piece, bringing luxury and character to your home. Colourful kitchen stools add unexpected flair to a typically overlooked area and make everyday moments feel special. These pieces add visual interest and can move with you when your lease ends.

Lighting transforms everything

Lighting can change how colour is experienced in a room. Warm lighting creates a softer, more inviting feeling, while cooler lighting can make a space feel fresher and more contemporary.

By layering different light temperatures throughout your home, you can shift your space's mood instantaneously, energise your kitchen by morning, transition to a calming sanctuary by evening, or set the perfect ambiance for entertaining.

Use table lamps, floor lamps and lampshades to create layers of light rather than relying only on overhead lighting. This can make a rental feel warmer, more comfortable and more personal.

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Fill your walls with art:

Art is one of the most effective ways to personalise a rental. Framed prints, photographs, mirrors and decorative objects can introduce colour and character without permanent changes.

Rather than permanent installations, lean artwork casually against walls for that effortlessly curated, magazine-worthy aesthetic. This flexible approach lets you rotate pieces seasonally, rearrange as your taste evolves, and layer pieces for maximum impact - creating a gallery-quality interior that feels collected, sophisticated, and entirely yours without the commitment.

“Colour has the power to change how a space feels, even when painting the walls is not an option. Through removable wallpaper, textiles, statement furniture and art, property owners can enhance the appeal of their rental homes without making permanent changes.

"Thoughtful design choices can create spaces that feel warm, welcoming and inviting, helping rental properties stand out while remaining flexible and easy to maintain,” concludes Ramaisa.