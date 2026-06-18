Using drones for high-rise window cleaning, without the high risk

High-rise window cleaning presents facilities managers with a difficult trade-off. Maintaining a building's appearance typically involves working at height, leading to operational disruption, safety risks, and significant costs. While traditional methods remain effective, they pose challenges for both contractors and clients that technology is now addressing.

Familiar methods like scaffolding, suspended platforms, cradles, and rope access are slow, weather-dependent, expensive, and labour-intensive. They also involve the serious risk of working at height.

What's possible now

The development that changes the equation is the use of drones to clean the windows. Instead of sending a person up the side of a building, a drone does the work while the operator stays safely on the ground.

These are not hobbyist machines. Purpose-built window-cleaning drones spray heated, deionised water - often fed from a ground supply through lightweight hoses - to lift dirt and leave a streak-free finish. They use LiDAR and ultrasonic sensors to hold a precise, safe distance from the glass, and high-resolution cameras guide the operator as they work. They reach the places that are difficult to get to, and they do it without closing pavements or disturbing the people inside the building.

The practical differences are significant, and a job that once took days can take hours. Fewer crew are needed, and there is no scaffolding to erect and dismantle. And because the work relies on purified water and battery power rather than detergents and fuel, it tends to be gentler on both the building and the environment.

Window cleaning and inspection in one pass

There is a second benefit that, for a facilities manager, may matter as much as the window cleaning itself. The high-resolution imagery captured during a window clean can also be used to inspect the building. It can help identify façade defects, seal failures, water-ingress risks, damaged signage and other maintenance issues before they grow into larger, costlier problems. The same approach applies to rooftop solar panels, where regular visual inspection is otherwise awkward and easily neglected.

In other words, every window clean becomes an opportunity to understand the condition of the building - turning a routine task into a source of useful, preventative insight.

The part that gets overlooked: compliance

Cleaning a building's windows with a drone is not a cleaning service with a gadget attached; it is a commercial aviation activity, and it is licensed and regulated as one. Few operators are properly set up and licensed to do it.

In South Africa, drones fall under the South African Civil Aviation Authority and the Civil Aviation Regulations, which govern pilot licensing, aircraft registration and approval, and exactly where and how a drone may be flown. A drone may not be operated within 50 metres of a building or structure without both regulatory approval and the owner's permission.

Many city-centre buildings sit within controlled airspace or close to aerodromes, which calls for further authorisation. And commercial operations carry their own layer of requirements - an operator certificate, approved operational procedures, aircraft registration and aviation liability insurance. Those approvals must come not only from SACAA but also from the Department of Transport, and the full process can take up to a year.

Get it wrong and you are not dealing with a service complaint; you are dealing with an aviation incident. The exposure does not stop with the operator: a building owner who engages a non-compliant one can find the liability lands at their door too. This is the part of drone window cleaning that never appears in the marketing videos, and it is the part that separates a serious operation from a reckless one.

A joint venture, not a bolt-on

We had been looking at adding drone capability to our offering for some time. The decision we took was a deliberate one. Rather than buy a few drones, we invested in a joint venture with people who already operate at the highest level.

That joint venture brings together the Clandestine Group and Starlite Aviation. The Clandestine Group brings expertise in drone operations, aerial intelligence, security technology and the regulatory compliance that underpins all of it, and is at this stage one of only three operators in South Africa licensed to carry out this work.

Starlite Aviation brings a rare depth of aviation capability - a group operating helicopters, fixed-wing aircraft and drones, with a SACAA-accredited training academy and a track record that includes training the South African Air Force and the South African Police Air Wing. Between them, the compliance and the flying sit in genuinely expert hands.

For our clients, the effect is simple: they get the full benefit of the technology without inheriting the risk of operating it. It is also why Excellerate Services is among the small number of providers able to offer fully licensed, compliant drone window cleaning in South Africa today.

The bottom line

We don't add technology for its own sake. Done properly, drone window cleaning means cleaner buildings, less disruption for occupants and, most importantly, a safer way of working. For us, that is what innovation should do: improve outcomes without compromising standards, compliance, or the wellbeing of the people delivering the service.

For more information, visit www.excellerateservices.co.za



