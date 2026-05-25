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    Excellerate Services honoured across multiple categories at 2026 PMR Awards

    Issued by Excellerate Services
    25 May 2026
    25 May 2026
    Excellerate Services has recorded a strong set of results in the recently published PMR.africa Awards, taking the Diamond Arrow for Security Services – a first for the business – alongside further Diamond and Gold Arrows in the national Workplace Management Solutions research category.

    In summary, Excellerate Services was awarded:

    • Diamond Arrows for Security Services, Pest Control, Cleaning in the Entertainment and Industrial sectors
    • Gold Arrows for Cleaning in the Commercial, Retail, Education and Healthcare sectors.

    “These awards matter to us because they are not based on submissions or industry panels, but on what clients actually experience,” says Adriaan Otto, managing director of Excellerate Services. “Being rated this highly across security, cleaning, and pest control tells us the specialist model we have built is delivering. Clients want expertise, accountability and consistency, and they are seeing it.”

    Adriaan Otto, managing director at Excellerate Services
    Adriaan Otto, managing director at Excellerate Services

    The result follows the company’s recent brand refresh, which positioned Excellerate Services under the promise of 'The Better Way' and a clear commitment to leaving every space it manages better than it found it.

    “The thing about our services is that the standard only matters if it holds up everywhere – every site, every shift, every day,” Otto adds. “These results, across shopping centres, hospitals, factories, corporate buildings and education campuses, tell us our standard is travelling.”

    How the PMR Awards work

    The PMR.africa Awards are determined through independent national research conducted by PMR.africa, a division of consultancy and research firm C.J. Hattingh & Sons. Companies are rated on respondents’ perceptions of their service delivery, with a strong focus on customer service and customer satisfaction.

    For the 2026 awards, fieldwork ran from January to March 2026. A random national sample of 100 respondents – including cleaning managers, building managers, facilities managers, maintenance managers and operations managers – was interviewed telephonically and via electronic survey, with back-checks at every stage of fieldwork, data capture and analysis.

    The respondent base spans national and provincial government departments, municipalities, shopping centres, hospitals, hotels, airports, colleges, universities, factories, and large listed and medium-sized companies.

    Awards are issued in four tiers: Diamond, Gold, Silver and Bronze, with Diamond representing the highest level of recognition.

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    Excellerate Services
    Established in 1978, Excellerate Services is one of South Africa's most respected multi-services businesses. Excellerate Services, through specialist divisions - Excellerate Security, Excellerate Cleaning, Excellerate SmartPark and Fresh Canteen delivers manned guarding, security technology, security special ops, contract cleaning, hygiene solutions, pest control, landscaping and plantscaping, parking and admissions management, and corporate food services. With operations across Southern Africa, the Middle East, the UK and Ireland, we are a Level 1 B-BBEE contributor and part of the broader Excellerate Property Services Group.
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