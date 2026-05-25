Trending
Subscribe & Follow
Jobs
- Motor Insurance Claims Consultant George
- Content Writer Cape Town
- Area Manager Centurion
- Freelance 3D Animators, Motion Designers & Mixed Media Artists Cape Town
- Digital Marketing Performance Specialist Cape Town
- Account Manager Marketing George
- Sales Executive Durban
- Experiential Activations and Events Project Manager Cape Town
- Client Services Manager Cape Town
- PR Manager Cape Town
NPC confirms passing of veteran journalist Baldwin Ndaba
Ndaba recently worked across several Independent Newspapers titles, including The Star, Sunday Independent, Saturday Star and the Diamond Field Advertiser. Over a journalism career spanning nearly three decades, he became known for chronicling South Africa’s socio-political landscape, exposing crime and corruption, and documenting the country’s democratic journey.
Born in Galeshewe in Kimberley, Ndaba was praised for his commitment to truthful and fearless reporting.
NPC chair Antoinette Slabbert described him as “a consummate and unassuming journalist” who understood the role of the media in strengthening democracy.
Ndaba will be buried in Kimberley on Saturday, with a memorial service expected to take place later this week.