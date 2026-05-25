NPC confirms passing of veteran journalist Baldwin Ndaba

Veteran South African journalist Baldwin Ndaba has died, according to the National Press Club, which confirmed his passing on Friday, 22 May 2026.

Baldwin Ndaba has died. Source: National Press Club.

Ndaba recently worked across several Independent Newspapers titles, including The Star, Sunday Independent, Saturday Star and the Diamond Field Advertiser. Over a journalism career spanning nearly three decades, he became known for chronicling South Africa’s socio-political landscape, exposing crime and corruption, and documenting the country’s democratic journey.

Born in Galeshewe in Kimberley, Ndaba was praised for his commitment to truthful and fearless reporting.

NPC chair Antoinette Slabbert described him as “a consummate and unassuming journalist” who understood the role of the media in strengthening democracy.

Ndaba will be buried in Kimberley on Saturday, with a memorial service expected to take place later this week.