Why SMEs are rethinking how they manage print

South African SMEs continue to face mounting pressure as rising operating costs, cash flow challenges, infrastructure constraints, sluggish economic growth and weaker consumer spending force businesses to reassess how they manage costs and improve efficiency. Print is one area increasingly coming under scrutiny.

Tertius van Eeden, CEO of Print on Demand | image supplied

Despite the rapid shift toward digital marketing and communication, print remains an essential part of day-to-day business operations. From brochures, catalogues and training manuals to business cards, signage, calendars and price lists, printed material still plays a critical role in how businesses market, communicate and operate. What is changing, however, is how businesses approach printing itself.

For many years, the industry operated on a simple principle: print more to pay less per unit. While this model made sense in a previous era, it often creates unnecessary waste for modern SMEs. Businesses are left sitting with outdated stock, tying up valuable cash flow in materials that may never be fully used. A pricing update, branding refresh, regulatory change or new product launch can instantly make bulk-printed material obsolete.

Today, businesses are increasingly looking for more practical approaches that prioritise flexibility and efficiency.

A shift beyond traditional print models

This shift forms part of a broader movement toward managed services and outsourced operational support. Businesses no longer feel the need to own or manage every process internally. Instead, many increasingly rely on specialised partners for logistics, IT, HR and marketing support. Print management appears to be following a similar path.

According to Grand View Research, the global managed print services market is expected to grow significantly over the next decade, reflecting broader changes in how organisations approach print operations.

For SMEs, especially, managing multiple print vendors can create additional complexity. Different suppliers, inconsistent quality, varying turnaround times and fragmented communication can lead to increased administration, delays and inefficiencies.

Many businesses are now seeking more streamlined approaches that reduce operational friction and improve visibility over printing requirements.

Demand-led printing gains momentum

The rise of smaller, demand-led print runs is also helping businesses become more agile. Rather than committing large budgets to bulk stock, companies can print according to actual demand, keeping materials current and relevant while protecting working capital.

This approach can be particularly valuable for growing SMEs, franchises and multi-branch businesses where marketing materials, pricing or operational documents frequently change.

Sustainability is becoming a factor

Sustainability is also playing a larger role in print decision-making.

Businesses worldwide face growing pressure to reduce waste and operate more responsibly. Smarter print management can contribute through reduced overproduction, lower paper consumption, fewer obsolete materials and more efficient distribution models.

Sustainability in print is no longer simply about printing less. It increasingly involves improving efficiency and reducing unnecessary waste.

The broader trend suggests businesses are prioritising agility, speed, cost control and operational simplicity over volume-driven procurement models.

In many ways, print appears to be following a wider shift already taking place across business: moving away from ownership and excess toward more flexible and efficient operating models.