Protecting GUI IP: Why app icons are your best digital trade mark

Digital business is the new frontier of modern entrepreneurship, and apps have become the gateway to almost every service imaginable. In a global economy driven by interconnectivity and advancing technology, start-up companies in all digital industries, particularly in fintech, are quickly becoming the oil and rail industry equivalent of the 21st century.

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Fintech, in particular, has become deeply integrated into everyday life. For example, we regularly use:

Mobile banking, digital payment platforms, and peer-to-peer (P2P) payment facilitation gateways;



Personal financial management (PFM) and wealth management platforms;



Trading and investment tools; and



Blockchain, cryptocurrency and crypto-exchange platforms.

These services are becoming a staple in the digital finance ecosystem, serving billions of users world-wide. What they all share is a reliance on the digitalisation of financial products and services through carefully designed graphic user interfaces (GUIs) that shape how consumers interact with digital brands.

Gone are the days of braving the bank queue to cash a cheque or scanning the papers for the latest market updates. Today, trading platforms and cryptocurrency exchanges allow individuals to manage investments and trade markets with ease, all from the comfort of our own homes. Yet this convenience creates a new challenge.

The problem: Too many choices

When faced with countless digital products, consumers can easily get overwhelmed by choice.

For start-ups and digital businesses trying to rise through the ranks in your industry, the real question is this: how do you ensure consumers can distinguish your products and services from those of your competitors? The answer is simple: trade mark it.

You can build trust in your product and brand loyalty amongst consumers with a trade mark that is recognisable and memorable.

Recognition starts before the download

A trade mark plays a crucial role in an interactive cycle of business growth. The trade mark becomes more visible as a business grows. User satisfaction associated with that trade mark plays a critical role in attracting trade and growing the business.

A well-designed app interface, with distinctive elements, logos and layouts is also important but long before an app is downloaded, consumers face a simpler question: Which app was recommended to me? The one with the blue symbol or the green icon?

These are the split-second decisions that shape consumer choice, and this is precisely where trade marks come into their own.

Understanding trade marks in the digital space

A trade mark is any sign, word, image, or other visually representable element that distinguishes one trader’s goods and services from those of another.

Most business owners are aware that a company name can be protected as a word mark. However, in industries like fintech, this can present a challenge.

To be registrable, a trade marks must be distinctive and not descriptive. Yet many fintech companies build their brands around terms such as “finance, crypto, pay, cash, debit, credit, or trade/trading”.

While these words clearly communicate the nature of the products and services being offered, they are also descriptive of the financial services industry and are therefore difficult to protect as a trade mark. This often leads to the misconception that a fintech brand cannot be trade marked effectively.

The overlooked opportunity: Your logo

Few businesses realise that something just as important as a word mark, if not more so, can also be protected: their logo.

Where products or services are provided online or through apps, significant time is often spent perfecting the usability of the platform and developing the perfect GUI. The initial and most visible element of that GUI, particularly the app icon, will often function as the business’s logo in the minds of consumers. If it does not, the business should consider changing their icon to reflect it.

Why app icons matter more than words

In an increasingly crowded digital marketplace, app icons or logos have become powerful brand assets that shape consumer recognition and influence decision-making long before the app itself is used. As users navigate app stores at speed, visual identifiers are processed more immediately and often remembered more effectively than names or descriptions.

Across any streaming, banking, gaming and entertainment apps, it is often the logo that almost instantly comes to mind, even before the brand name itself. That is the power of visual recognition.

Like any good GUI, a logo is meant to distinguish your brand, establish brand recognition, and foster consumer trust. After all, consumers are naturally drawn to what they recognise.

When design becomes a trade mark

GUIs and app icons are developed not only for functionality, but also to be distinctive within competitive digital environments. Their design should convey the heart of the business, as well as its values and positioning, making them central to how consumers engage with and remember a brand.

This distinctive characterisation of app icons is, in many respects, the textbook definition of a trade mark. When an app icon/logo stands out, it begins to form part of the business’s public identity. That distinctiveness and its unique nature should be trade marked as soon as possible.

Why register a trade mark?

To enjoy the full extent of protection of intellectual property law, a brand should be protected comprehensively through a trade mark strategy. Beyond distinguishing your brand in the marketplace, a registered trade mark is a valuable commercial asset with both commercial and legal significance.

Importantly, having a trade mark registered enables a business to prove its ownership in trade mark disputes; and ensures that its rights can be more simply and easily enforced against trade mark infringers.

One of the more significant yet largely overlooked benefits of a registered trade mark, is that it is a legally-recognised intangible asset. Beyond its prime function of enabling the owner to enforce a monopoly in the use of the trade mark, it can also be of significant value as a commercial tool - it may be assigned, licensed, sold, or used as security in business transactions.

Importantly, a registered trade mark is capable of enduring indefinitely, provided it is renewed periodically. This gives trade marks the ability to be of value indefinitely and that value often increases over time with brand recognition, reputation, and market presence.

Conclusion

In an increasingly saturated digital economy, where thousands of applications, platforms and fintech products compete for consumer attention, brand distinctiveness has become a critical component of commercial success.

For all businesses, from start-ups and emerging fintech businesses to established conglomerates, trade mark protection should extend beyond names alone.

Visual brand elements, including logos, icons and interface identifiers, are often the primary way consumers recognise and engage with a product in digital spaces. Relying on the use of unregistered trade marks may leave your most valuable brand assets exposed and vulnerable but registering them secures your rights and enables them to be monetised.