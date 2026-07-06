Intellectual property and contract law: Lessons from Fifa's clean stadium rule

The 2026 Fifa World Cup is underway, bringing its trade mark spectacle to 16 host cities across Canada, Mexico and the United States. Behind the excitement, however, lies years of planning and a complex web of commercial arrangements designed to protect one of the world's most valuable sporting brands. Among the tournament's lesser-known requirements is Fifa's "clean stadium" policy, which requires host venues to remove or conceal branding belonging to companies that are not official tournament sponsors.

Among the tournament's lesser-known requirements is Fifa's "clean stadium" policy, which requires host venues to remove or conceal branding belonging to companies that are not official tournament sponsors.

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The rule has placed a spotlight on stadium naming rights and corporate branding, with venues across North America temporarily shedding their commercial identities in favour of names linked to their host cities.

One of the most talked-about examples is Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. Although the venue is hosting World Cup matches, Levi's is not an official Fifa sponsor. As a result, the stadium has been temporarily renamed "San Francisco Bay Area Stadium" for the duration of the tournament.

The clean stadium policy explained

Fifa's clean stadium policy is designed to preserve the exclusivity purchased by its official commercial partners. Sponsors invest significant amounts of money to secure the right to associate their brands with the World Cup, and Fifa is determined to ensure that those rights are not diluted by competing brands receiving exposure within official venues.

In practice, this means that stadium signage, advertising displays and branded materials belonging to non-sponsors must be removed, covered or replaced. These requirements extend beyond stadium names and large-scale advertising.

Reports from World Cup venues indicate that branding on products and equipment within stadiums has also been concealed or replaced where necessary to comply with Fifa’s commercial requirements.

Similarly, in Boston, reports indicate that payment terminals were replaced to align with the tournament’s commercial requirements.

Implementing these requirements across multiple venues requires extensive planning and coordination among tournament organisers, host venues and commercial partners.

Major sporting events frequently involve strict controls over commercial messaging within official venues. From an intellectual property perspective, however, requiring a brand to remove or cover its logo does not diminish a brand owner's trade mark rights.

The trade mark remains registered, enforceable and fully owned by its proprietor. What changes is the ability to display or use the trade mark within a particular commercial environment governed by the event’s commercial rules.

A key objective of these restrictions is to prevent ambush marketing; the practice of creating an association with a major event without obtaining official sponsorship rights. By controlling the commercial landscape within its venues, Fifa seeks to ensure that only authorised partners benefit from the exposure and goodwill associated with the tournament.

For a non-sponsor brand owner, the consequences are commercial rather than proprietary. The company retains its registered trade mark rights, and to license others to do so, outside the World Cup environment.

However, it may not display those marks within official tournament venues where doing so would conflict with Fifa’s sponsorship arrangements.

The temporary concealment of its branding during the tournament does not weaken the enforceability of the underlying trade mark rights. Rather, it reflects contractual and commercial restrictions that apply within the context of the event.

Lessons for businesses

The World Cup's brand protection framework offers a powerful reminder of the commercial value that intellectual property can create when it is strategically managed and rigorously enforced.

Fifa has spent decades building an extensive portfolio of trade marks and related intellectual property rights that enable it to regulate how the tournament is marketed and commercially associated with third parties.

For businesses, the lesson extends far beyond sport. Intellectual property is not merely a legal asset; it is a commercial asset capable of generating substantial value, attracting investment and creating competitive advantage. The stronger the brand, the greater the incentive to protect it.

The Fifa World Cup demonstrates how trade mark rights, together with contractual and commercial arrangements, can be used to control the use of branding within a specific environment. These mechanisms support the exclusivity offered to official sponsors while preserving the underlying intellectual property rights of non-sponsor brand owners.