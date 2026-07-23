Hisense SA backs youth football with Hands on the Future campaign

Football has long been one of South Africa's most powerful catalysts for hope, opening doors to opportunity while bringing communities together. Now, Hisense South Africa is harnessing that spirit through a new initiative designed to inspire young people to dream beyond the boundaries of their everyday lives.

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As an official sponsor of the Fifa World Cup 2026, Hisense South Africa has launched Hands on the Future, a community-focused campaign that recently took a group of young footballers from Khayelitsha on an unforgettable journey across Cape Town - combining sport, education and inspiration.

The initiative culminated in a community football tournament and kit handover in partnership with the Pitso Mosimane Youth Football (PMYF) programme, reinforcing the company's commitment to youth development both on and off the pitch.

From the football field to new possibilities

For many of the young players, the day began on familiar ground before taking them to experiences many had never encountered before.

Their journey included a visit to the Hisense Atlantis Factory, offering a behind-the-scenes look at advanced manufacturing and demonstrating the diverse career opportunities available beyond the football field.

The group then travelled to one of South Africa's most iconic landmarks, Table Mountain, where they stood overlooking Cape Town and reflected on their futures.

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Each child was asked a simple but powerful question: "What is your biggest dream?"

The answers revealed ambitions that stretched far beyond football.

Some dreamed of representing South Africa in the famous Bafana Bafana jersey, while others spoke about becoming teachers, doctors, entrepreneurs and community leaders.

The exercise encouraged the young participants to see possibilities beyond their current circumstances and believe that their aspirations are within reach.

Celebrating creativity and community

The experience continued with a visit to the Tevolution Museum, where the children contributed to creating a new community mural, adding an artistic dimension to a day centred on expression, creativity and collaboration.

By combining education, culture and sport, Hands on the Future sought to demonstrate that success can be achieved through many different paths.

Investing in grassroots football

The campaign concluded with a practical investment in local football development through a partnership with the Pitso Mosimane Youth Football programme.

Ten local teams, representing approximately 160 young players, received new football kits, equipment and access to professional coaching.

The celebrations also featured a community mini-tournament, with teams competing for the Hisense Future Trophy in a day that highlighted teamwork, discipline and resilience.

The tournament reinforced Hisense's belief that meaningful investment in grassroots sport can create lasting social impact while helping nurture future talent.

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More than a sponsorship

While Hisense's global partnership with the Fifa World Cup provides international visibility, the Hands on the Future initiative demonstrates how global sponsorships can be translated into meaningful local community engagement.

The campaign also recognised the important role that public transport plays in connecting South African communities.

Every day, taxis transport children to school, aspiring footballers to training sessions and families to work, becoming part of the everyday journeys that shape people's lives.

Through Hands on the Future, Hisense sought to celebrate those journeys while encouraging young South Africans to believe that their own paths can lead to extraordinary destinations.

By combining football, education, creativity and community investment, the initiative highlights how sport continues to serve as a powerful platform for inspiring confidence, nurturing ambition and expanding opportunities for the country's next generation.